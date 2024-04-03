HMH Named Finalist in Nine 2024 CODiE Award Categories

HMH's Innovative, Integrated Solutions Receive Industry Validation from Leading Edtech Association

BOSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH has been named a finalist in nine categories for the 2024 CODiE Awards, including "Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions" for its comprehensive core, intervention, assessment and professional learning offerings. Presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the CODiE Awards honor excellence in leading technology products and services, with awards given to products demonstrating innovation, vision and overall industry impact.

"At HMH, we are focused on simplifying educators' lives and creating meaningful learning experiences that improve outcomes for all students," said Jack Lynch, President and CEO, HMH. "We believe that transformative edtech prioritizes human connection and community by extending teachers' capabilities so they can focus on what matters most—their students. We are honored to be recognized for our comprehensive and connected solutions."

Since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards have honored thousands of software, education, information and media products, leaders and teams for achieving excellence. Over the years, the CODiE Awards have built a strong reputation as the leading peer-recognized program in the business and edtech industries. The complete list of finalists is available at https://www.siia.net/siia-announces-education-technology-finalists-for-2024-codie-awards/.

