HMH Acquires Canadian EdTech Company Classcraft

BOSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced the acquisition of Quebec-based education technology company, Classcraft. The acquisition will bring to HMH a best-in-class engineering team and innovative functionality that improves the customer experience, empowering educators and supporting student engagement.

"HMH looks forward to welcoming the talented team from Classcraft into the HMH community," says Peter George, Chief Technology Officer at HMH. "Montreal is already home to an HMH technology Center of Excellence, and we are thrilled to begin working together to bring innovative learning experiences to even more students and educators."

Known for creating unique, dynamic, learning processes to support student engagement, achievement, and motivation, Classcraft uses science-based motivational principles to support learning.

"At Classcraft, we seek to make school more relevant and meaningful by creating playful and collaborative learning experiences that teach the whole child," says Shawn Young, CEO at Classcraft. "We know HMH shares that goal and we're excited to join them in supporting millions of educators and students."

Current Classcraft users will continue to have access to Classcraft for the '23-24 school year in its existing form and contracts with schools and districts will be honored.

HMH is a portfolio company of Veritas Capital ("Veritas"), a leading investor at the intersection of technology and government.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

