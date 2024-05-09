HMH Announces Annual 180 Award Winners, Recognizes Students and Educators

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, HMH Honors Educators for Fostering Personal and Academic Success, Students Who Have Achieved Exceptional Growth

BOSTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH has announced the recipients of its 18th Annual 180 Awards, recognizing outstanding students and educators. These awards celebrate students who have triumphed over significant obstacles to achieve academic success, alongside dedicated educators who utilize HMH's intensive intervention solutions.

The 180 Award recipients are nominated by fellow educators, coaches, intervention specialists, administrators, or individuals familiar with the exceptional work of students and teachers using HMH's Read 180 and Math 180 intervention programs and are evaluated on several criteria including academic growth, personal growth, innovative projects, impact on the school community, leadership, and advocacy for positive change.

"Each 180 Award recipient exemplifies the remarkable potential realized when educators demonstrate unwavering dedication and students receive comprehensive support and access to tailored interventions," says Matthew Mugo Fields, General Manager, Supplemental and Intervention Solutions at HMH. "It is our privilege to share their compelling stories and amplify their extraordinary successes."

Read 180 and Math 180 seamlessly blend teacher-led instruction with adaptive technology to deliver a personalized learning experience for every student. They are designed to work flexibly within either specialized or general education classrooms providing accessibility for all students in need of academic intervention.

This year's 19 student winners have shown remarkable resilience, with 99% demonstrating significant growth in overcoming academic and personal challenges, advancing literacy and math skills, and pursuing college and career goals. Their achievements highlight their determination and serve as inspiration for their peers.

The 29 educator winners demonstrate exceptional commitment to their students' growth in and outside of the classroom, using HMH's Read 180 and Math 180 intervention programs to drive success. The teachers, who come from different backgrounds and areas of expertise, share a common passion for helping students build strong academic foundations and preparing them for their future.

The 180 Awards not only recognize outstanding achievements in education but also serve as a platform to showcase best practices and build community, inspiring others to adopt innovative teaching methods and intervention strategies that can positively impact student outcomes.

Find the complete list of 180 Award Winners at hmhco.com/180-Awards and follow HMH on social to see their inspiring stories.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

