HMH's Center for Model Schools Names 2024 Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators

Honorees will be showcased at 32nd Annual Model Schools Conference, nation's largest gathering for rapidly improving K-12 schools and districts, in June

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Model Schools, a division of learning technology company HMH, today announced the 2024 Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators to be honored at the 32nd annual Model Schools Conference. These honorees have been selected for making significant improvements in student outcomes by creating a learning environment that enables all students to thrive. The Model Schools Conference celebrates excellence and innovation in education, spotlighting exemplary practices that inspire and empower educators on a global scale.

Administrators and educators from the communities being honored will share their methods for K-12 school improvement at the Model Schools Conference, taking place June 23-26 in Orlando, Florida. Representatives from 21 states and Canada are among this year's honorees, including 13 elementary, seven middle, eight high schools, 11 innovative districts and 11 epic educators.

"Yates Mill Elementary School is deeply honored to be recognized as a Model Elementary School by the Center for Model Schools," said Dr. Vonda Martin Jenkins, Principal, Yates Mill Elementary School in Raleigh, NC. "Our transformative efforts to create collaborative structures for our Professional Learning Communities that focus on data-driven strategies for intervention and tier one instruction have led to exceptional growth for our students. I am incredibly proud of our community's dedication to our students and look forward to sharing our innovative approach with other impassioned educators at this year's Model Schools Conference."

In its 32nd year, the Model Schools Conference is the nation's largest gathering for rapidly improving K-12 schools and districts. This year's conference will include over 160 sessions offering educators actionable insight on how implementing purposeful, consistent actions, driven by a clear vision of what's best for students, can lead to big impact for a district or school. A variety of sessions include:

"This year's Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators are trailblazers who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and are shining examples of excellence in the realm of K-12 education," said Dr. Joshua P. Starr, Managing Partner of the Center for Model Schools. "I look forward to celebrating their successes and learning alongside thousands of fellow educators in June. Together, we are working to bring the most innovative solutions and practices shaping the future of learning to our communities."

In addition to the annual Model Schools Conference, the Center supports leaders and educators through leadership coaching, strategic planning, curriculum alignment, data team implementation and shoulder-to-shoulder leadership support. Its expert consultants partner with school and system leaders on customized visions that drive strategic change for their districts and improved outcomes for learners. The Center's work is rooted in the philosophy that every child deserves to learn in a model school, and that leaders make it happen.

For a complete list of the 2024 Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators, or to register for this year's conference, please visit: https://www.hmhco.com/model-schools-conference

