HMH Announces the Annual 180 Award Recipients, Marking 20 Years of Celebrating Students and Educators

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, HMH applauds the transformative power of intervention and highlights inspiring stories of growth and leadership

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company HMH has announced the recipients of its 20th Annual 180 Awards, a national recognition program that honors students and educators who have demonstrated growth, leadership, and perseverance through their use of Read 180 and Math 180, HMH's intensive intervention solutions.

The 180 Awards recipients are nominated by fellow educators and school leaders from across the country. The 180 Awards spotlight students who have overcome personal and academic challenges to make remarkable gains and educators who go above and beyond to deliver meaningful instruction, foster student achievement, and champion equity through intervention.

"The 180 Awards shine a spotlight on students who have faced real academic hurdles and made meaningful progress," said Amy Dunkin, President of ELD and Intervention Solutions at HMH. "These educators and students have turned challenges into opportunities and inspired others through their achievements. They stand as a powerful example of what's possible with the right supports. This confirms the promise of our programs—teacher-led instruction combined with the right technology can have a measurable impact in the classroom."

Read 180 and Math 180 combine research-based instruction and adaptive technology to address the Tier 2 and Tier 3 students in grades 3–12. Both programs deliver targeted instruction and personalized support, helping to close learning gaps for multilingual learners, students with learning differences, and those who need intensive intervention.

More than 300 nominations were submitted from 31 states, reflecting a wide range of student growth and educator impact across grade levels and communities nationwide. Among this year's student nominees, 35% are multilingual learners and 31% receive special education services, demonstrating how Read 180 and Math 180 empower all learners to achieve meaningful, measurable growth.

This year's student winners span elementary through high school and represent learners who have made significant gains in literacy and math despite early academic barriers. Their journeys highlight renewed confidence, perseverance, and leadership, with many stepping forward to mentor peers and model what's possible when students receive targeted support.

"Math 180 is challenging but also a fun type of challenging," said Rafael D., a student at River Oaks Middle School in North Charleston, South Carolina. "My advice to students in Math 180: Try your hardest, listen, ask for help, don't be afraid to ask, it is okay to get stuff wrong."

Our educator winners come from diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise, but all share a passion for providing meaningful, targeted intervention and are united in their drive to help students build strong academic foundations and prepare them for a successful future.

"Read 180 has made a real difference in my classroom. It gives struggling readers the support and structure they need to stay engaged, and I've seen their confidence and skills grow over time," said Katie Vinroot, a Read 180 teacher at Bennett Middle School in Fruitland, Maryland.

The 180 Awards continue to build a national community of educators and students who share a belief in the power of perseverance, support, and strong instructional practices. More than a celebration, the 180 Awards draw attention to what's possible when intervention is implemented with purpose—creating ripple effects of growth and hope across classrooms.

Find the complete list of the 180 Awards winners at hmhco.com/180-Awards and follow HMH on social to see their inspiring stories.

About HMH

HMH is a K-12 learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

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Contact

Katie Marshall

Communications Manager, HMH

[email protected]

617-351-5057

SOURCE HMH Education Company