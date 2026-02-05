HMH's English 3D Program Earns Prestigious WIDA PRIME 2020 Seal of Alignment for Grades 6-12 Courses

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced that English 3D, its K-12 English Language Development curriculum, has earned the WIDA PRIME 2020 Seal for its courses for Grades 6-12, recognizing its strong alignment to the WIDA English Language Development Standards Framework, 2020 Edition. This distinction affirms English 3D's effectiveness in accelerating English language acquisition for multilingual learners across middle and high school settings.

Developed by renowned educator Dr. Kate Kinsella, English 3D is an explicit and interactive English language development program designed to support multilingual learners of all proficiency levels. The WIDA PRIME 2020 Seal applies to the following English 3D courses for Grades 6–12:

Language Launch Vol. 1 (Grades 6–12)

Language Launch Vol. 2 (Grades 6–12)

Course A (Grades 6–8)

Course B (Grades 6–12)

Course C (Grades 11–12)

"Earning the WIDA PRIME 2020 Seal of Alignment for English 3D Grades 6–12 is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, research-driven solutions for multilingual learners," said Amy Dunkin, President, ELD and Intervention Solutions, HMH. "We are excited to continue this journey by submitting our English 3D curriculum for Grades K–5 for WIDA review in 2026, ensuring that all of our K–12 ELD curricula are in full alignment with the WIDA PRIME 2020 standards framework."

The WIDA PRIME 2020 Seal signals to educators and administrators that English 3D meets rigorous standards for supporting multilingual learners' academic language development. The program's research-based routines and engaging content empower teachers to foster measurable gains in language proficiency and student achievement.

For more information about English 3D and its WIDA PRIME 2020 Seal of Alignment, visit hmhco.com/programs/english-3d.

WIDA™ is a trademark of Wisconsin Center for Education Products & Services. HMH English 3D® and HMH® are trademarks or registered trademarks of HMH. © HMH Education Company. All rights reserved.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Follow HMH on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Katie Marshall

Communications Manager, HMH

[email protected]

617-351-5057

SOURCE HMH Education Company