HMH's Center for Model Schools Selects 2026 Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators

Honorees to be celebrated in June at the 34th Annual Model Schools Conference, the nation's largest gathering for rapidly improving K–12 schools and districts, held in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Model Schools, a division of adaptive learning company HMH, today announced the 2026 Model Schools, Innovative Districts, and Epic Educators to be honored at the 34th Annual Model Schools Conference. These schools, systems, and educators have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to transforming student outcomes and creating learning environments where every student can thrive.

Administrators and educators from the communities being honored will share their proven strategies for driving K–12 improvement at the Model Schools Conference, taking place June 28- July 1, 2026, in Orlando. Representing 21 states, this year's honorees include 10 elementary schools, 8 middle schools, 12 high schools, 8 innovative districts, and 7 Epic Educators recognized for their exceptional contributions to education and student success.

Now in its 34th year, the Model Schools Conference remains the nation's largest gathering of rapidly improving K–12 schools and districts. This year's theme, "Empowering Bright Futures," underscores a commitment to strengthening educators' purpose and accelerating meaningful change for students.

"At HMH, we are incredibly proud to celebrate the schools and districts that are creating meaningful learning experiences for every student," said Jack Lynch, CEO of HMH. "The Model Schools Conference shines a spotlight on these educators—not just to honor their results, but to share the replicable strategies, systems, and mindsets that are making a measurable difference for kids."

Across more than 150 engaging sessions, attendees will gain actionable insights for achieving transformative results through consistent, purposeful practices—all rooted in a clear vision of what's best for students. Conference offerings include:

Inspiring Keynotes – Featuring renowned Model School leader and powerhouse Dr. Lucretia Prince, alongside acclaimed principal and educational excellence advocate Gerry Brooks.

Future‑Focused Sessions – Designed to empower educators and fuel momentum heading into the new school year.

How‑To Workshops – Step‑by‑step guidance for scaling innovation, elevating classroom culture, and boosting student achievement.

HMH Literacy Sessions – Exclusive sessions for Read 180®, Into Reading®, and Into Literature® educators, featuring expert-led strategies for literacy growth and English language development.

Data‑Driven Leadership – Practical ways to unlock the power of MAP Growth® scores and optimize NWEA® data to refine assessment practices and strengthen instructional differentiation.

Beyond the annual Model Schools Conference, the Center for Model Schools supports leaders and educators year‑round through leadership coaching, strategic planning, curriculum alignment, data team implementation, and shoulder‑to‑shoulder leadership support. Its expert consultants partner with school and system leaders to build customized visions and the conditions for lasting success.

For a complete list of the 2026 Model Schools, Innovative Districts, and Epic Educators, or to register for this year's conference, please visit: www.hmhco.com/msc.

Contact

Katie Marshall

Communications Manager, HMH

[email protected]

617-351-5057

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment, and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

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SOURCE HMH Education Company