HMH Appoints Jessica Naeve as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company HMH today announced the appointment of Jessica Naeve as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Naeve will lead HMH's global marketing strategy and execution across its integrated portfolio of curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions. She will steward the HMH brand and focus on building and scaling data-informed, cohesive digital marketing efforts that connect HMH's award-winning solutions to educators.

Naeve is an accomplished marketing leader with deep expertise in the education vertical and a career that spans strategy consulting, operating leadership and investment banking. Most recently, she served as General Manager of a $2 billion global "Next Gen" business within Adobe's Creative Cloud and Document Cloud franchises. In that role, she oversaw product marketing, go-to-market strategy and adoption across B2B and B2C markets, driving significant growth. She also helped launch new AI-powered products and led initiatives connecting creative skills to career pathways.

"Jessica is a high-energy growth leader who deeply understands the intersection of technology, education and innovation," said Jack Lynch, CEO, HMH. "Her proven track record of scaling digital businesses, marrying data‑driven insight with creativity and leading teams through transformation makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team as we continue to accelerate our mission of helping educators create growth for every student."

"I'm excited to join HMH at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Naeve. "Educators are navigating profound shifts in how teaching and learning happen and HMH is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, connecting high-quality instructional materials, actionable data and intentional technology use to improve learning outcomes and simplify teachers' lives."

Prior to Adobe, Naeve spent several years at LinkedIn, where she launched and scaled the company's Education vertical within its Marketing Solutions business, building a cross-functional team and delivering sustained growth. Earlier in her career, she spent time in investment banking as a Partner at Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips, advising media and technology clients on mergers, acquisitions and strategic transactions.

Naeve holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Harvard University.

About HMH

HMH is a K-12 learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.



Follow HMH on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Leah Riviere

Communications Director

[email protected]

617.351.5020

SOURCE HMH Education Company