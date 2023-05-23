HMH Appoints Technology and Educator Leaders to Board of Directors

Jean S. Desravines, CEO of New Leaders, and Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE, join HMH board

BOSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that Jean S. Desravines, CEO of national education nonprofit New Leaders, and Barak Eilam, CEO of global technology company NICE, have been appointed to HMH's board of directors.

Desravines serves as CEO of New Leaders, a national nonprofit organization that develops leaders for high-need schools and impacts more than 2 million K-12 students annually. Prior to joining New Leaders, he served in senior positions in the New York City Department of Education, including as senior counselor to Joel Klein, the chancellor of New York City's public school system under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and was named to Forbes' "Impact 30" list as one of the world's leading social entrepreneurs. Desravines' appointment last fall builds upon a multiyear tenure on HMH's board while the organization was publicly held.

As CEO of NICE since 2014, Eilam has transformed the global company into a leader in cloud, analytics, digital and AI through groundbreaking innovations and strategic acquisitions. Eilam started his career as an engineer at NICE in 1999 and in his 24 years with the company held multiple senior leadership roles in R&D, product management and sales. Eilam established and led the company's Analytics business, spearheading NICE's transformation into an enterprise software company. Prior to becoming the CEO, Eilam served as the President of NICE Americas, significantly expanding NICE's customer base, providing solutions to 85 of the Fortune 100 organizations.

"We are pleased to welcome Jean and Barak to HMH's board of directors," said Jack Lynch, CEO of HMH. "Their extensive expertise in the fields of technology, education and innovation will be invaluable to HMH's continued growth as a learning technology company."

"I am honored to continue on HMH's board during this newest leg of their journey," said Jean Desravines. "I look forward to leveraging my professional expertise and passion for education to add value to HMH's strategic direction."

"I am thrilled to join the board at HMH at such an exciting time in its nearly 200-year history," said Eilam. "I look forward to lending my experience in support of HMH's mission to improve student outcomes through connected solutions."

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

