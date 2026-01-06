HMH Appoints Todd Mahler as Chief Platform Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced the appointment of Todd Mahler as Chief Platform Officer. In this critical role, Mahler will lead the strategy for HMH's platform, which powers daily classroom instruction at scale by integrating high-quality curriculum, assessment and professional learning within a unified ecosystem. By delivering cohesive teaching and learning experiences informed by actionable data, HMH's industry-leading platform simplifies educator workflows and drives meaningful growth for students.

"Todd is one of our industry's most talented leaders, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Matthew Mugo Fields, President of HMH's Integrated Platform Business Unit. "HMH's platform is a true differentiator among K–12 solutions for the way it connects instruction and assessment at scale. Todd's expertise will be invaluable as we advance our integrated platform strategy to meet the evolving needs of educators, tackle new challenges and inspire innovation designed for impactful, intuitive application in the classroom."

Mahler is an accomplished education technology executive, with more than 25 years of experience driving innovation, strategy and scale across K–12 companies. He has held senior positions at Edmentum, Apex Learning, McGraw Hill, Six Red Marbles, and most recently, Vernier Science Education, where he served as Chief Product Officer. Mahler's career is distinguished by a history of launching award-winning solutions, building high-performing teams and championing learner-focused innovation.

"I'm honored to take on this role at HMH," added Mahler. "I'm especially energized by the opportunity to elevate and support teachers by removing complexity with a cohesive, adaptive and intuitive platform experience. Doing this work at the scale of HMH, with its daily presence in the classroom, can create a meaningful and lasting difference for teachers and students."

HMH's platform enables an integrated solution set that leverages learning science and AI to deliver seamless, cohesive classroom experiences and connects high-quality instruction and assessment at scale. Mahler will focus both on forward-looking strategy as well as on ensuring positive, trustworthy and responsive user-experiences for the millions of students and teachers that rely on HMH solutions.

Mahler holds a master's degree in education technology from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science in Astrophysics from Villanova University. His role begins today.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

