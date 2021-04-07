HMH Expands Access to Intervention Solutions to Support School Districts and Educators Nationwide in COVID-19 Learning Recovery Efforts

BOSTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in interrupted schooling for millions of students, and learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, which reaches more than 90% of the country's K-12 classrooms, is responding with new flexible models and implementation structures designed to accelerate recovery in reading and math.

According to a recent study conducted by Horace Mann, 97% of educators reported "loss of learning" by their students over the past year. A majority of those educators also cited concerns around social-emotional learning progress, and nearly half cited a wider gap between academically struggling and high-performing students as the primary challenge in returning to "normal" education. As school districts look forward to post-pandemic learning and recovery, there is an urgent need for the right range of flexible solutions that are equitable and truly effective.

HMH's industry-leading intervention solutions, including READ 180 and MATH 180, have been shown to help students gain up to two years of growth in one year through decades of independent and HMH-conducted research studies. These programs are typically implemented in specialized classrooms with dedicated teachers; however, many districts are beginning to see success with new models that empower teachers in delivering effective interventions within general education classrooms as well.

With its new Acceleration For All offering, HMH is combining its industry-leading intervention solutions with adaptive assessment, AI-driven practice and best-in-class professional services, provided through a yearly subscription to enable teachers to more effectively differentiate and target instruction for all students in mainstream classroom settings.

"The district leaders we talk to every day have made clear the critical need for an intentional approach to post-pandemic learning recovery that supports students' academic growth," explains Matthew Mugo Fields, General Manager, Supplemental and Intervention Solutions at HMH. "Our research-backed intervention solutions can be implemented through in-classroom or pull-out instruction and across learning environments, and they can be connected to our suite of offerings that are powered by digital capabilities but designed to honor the student-teacher-community relationships at the heart of education."

Districts nationwide are already using HMH's intervention solutions to effectively combat the impacts of the pandemic. For instance, in Paulding County, Georgia, more than 2,255 students are using READ 180 to address the reading achievement gap. So far, the results have been staggering – halfway through the 2020-2021 school year, almost one quarter of the students using HMH's solutions have achieved double their expected annual growth in reading performance, 49% have already met their end of year growth goals, and 31% have improved their expected college and career readiness performance levels.

Beyond classroom solutions and implementation services, HMH has launched a new online hub for educators and district leaders focused on COVID learning recovery. Here, educators can find insights, research and more focused on supporting leaders and teachers prepare for the upcoming year. Site visitors can find more on HMH's impact, as well as podcasts, ebooks, articles and a three-part district planning webinar series covering topics from identifying student learning needs this fall, to addressing achievement gaps exacerbated by interrupted schooling and addressing access and equity. For more, visit the site here.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.



Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Leah Riviere

Director, Communications

617-351-5020

[email protected]

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Related Links

http://www.hmhco.com

