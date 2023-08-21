HMH Introduces Generative AI Teacher Supports in its Connected Literacy Solution to Empower Educators Heading Back to School This Fall

Trusted practice and assessment writing solution Writable leverages OpenAI to save teachers time

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its human-centered approach to AI in K-12 education, learning technology company HMH today announced new OpenAI-powered integrations within Writable, its award-winning writing practice and assessment solution for grades 3-12. Within HMH's connected literacy solution, Writable's new GenAI capabilities increase the impact teachers can have by engaging more students with targeted feedback and motivating better writing in the moment. This approach to AI is teacher-guided, allowing teachers to incorporate AI-suggested feedback and scores into their instruction. This saves valuable time teachers can use to invest in student connections.

"At HMH, we believe technology should be applied with purpose to deepen the human connections that accelerate learning outcomes," says Jack Lynch, CEO at HMH. "Today's announcement represents a thoughtful step forward in the transformative journey of using generative AI to enhance student learning and give teachers time back to do what only they can do, which is really connect with their students on a human level."

Providing comprehensive and skill-aligned feedback on student essays is time-consuming, and educators often wish they could offer more support during a student's writing process. To address this challenge, Writable's new generative AI-powered tools include AI-generated prompts and assignments, AI-suggested feedback and scores on any writing assignment, as well as tools to guard against plagiarism and detect AI writing in student submissions.

Writable's AI-suggested comments, also available in Spanish, provide ongoing, rubric-aligned commentary for students through the drafting process. From grammar to genre-based skills and more, feedback is reviewed and modified by teachers before it is sent to students, offering targeted ways to strengthen their writing in the moment and creating more meaningful revisions.

Early adopters of Writable's AI-powered tools have reported significant timesaving benefits that extend their capacity as teachers.

"Writable's new generative AI tools will make grading 80% faster and open a world of instructional possibility. Teachers can regularly give assignments that ask students to think and communicate, and the generative AI helps provide feedback and accountability without overwhelming the teacher with a mountain of writing that needs review," according to Andrew Goldman, CEO of Writable.

HMH takes a human-centered approach to advanced technology like generative AI, one that enables and extends the valuable work of teachers, blending the best of technology with the best of the classroom experience. A trusted solution, Writable anonymizes all writing submitted to OpenAI and allows districts to configure which aspects of the AI are available to teachers. Continuous improvements are being made to AI services and HMH provides ongoing professional development support and refines feedback to help educators effectively and purposefully use AI tools in their classrooms.

Part of HMH's suite of connected solutions available on its connected teaching and learning platform, Ed, Writable and HMH curriculum work together to provide reading and writing instruction with relevant, personalized practice opportunities to grow all learners. To learn more about HMH's Writable, visit hmhco.com/Writable.

