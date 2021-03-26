HMH Strengthens Platform and Technology Leadership Bench with Key Appointments

BOSTON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) today announced new senior leadership appointments in support of its digital first, connected strategy, which focuses on building and delivering purposeful technology that increases teacher capacity and enables personalized instruction for all learners across the achievement spectrum.

Greg Collins has joined HMH as Senior Vice President, Platform, and will lead product management and strategy for HMH's platform, Ed, which saw user growth of 306% in 2020. In this newly-created role, Collins will build on this existing momentum, enabling educators to deliver more impactful learning experiences across all subjects and curriculum solutions through a single, user-friendly platform. An accomplished product manager in the software industry, Collins joins HMH from Rapid7 and Intuit, where he led product teams and worked to merge business impact and meaningful customer experiences.

Selva Vinothe Mahimaidas has been named to the role of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) to oversee the company's security practices and mitigate cybersecurity risks. In this role, Mahimaidas, who has led HMH's Information Security team for two years, will manage the company's security strategy, architecture and operations, cyber risk and intelligence, data loss and fraud prevention, identity and access management and compliance initiatives. Additionally, Mahimaidas will ensure HMH maintains a robust and modern network to support its distributed and remote workforce.

"HMH is doing work that matters—and having the right leadership in place to do that work is mission critical to our business, and to the teachers and students we serve. As we continue to focus on enabling our digital first, connected teaching and learning strategy, we draw upon the best practices, perspectives and expertise of specialists from across the technology and education spaces to ensure we are delivering unparalleled learning experiences," said Jack Lynch, CEO, HMH. "I'm proud of our newest leaders and look forward to the impact they will have within our community and beyond."

Collins and Mahimaidas join a strong, tech-focused senior leadership team already in place at HMH, including Amanda House, who joined the organization at the end of 2020 as Senior Vice President, Product Development to lead design, learning architecture and project management for HMH's Supplemental and Intervention Solutions line of business. A seasoned leader and former teacher, House came to HMH with more than 15 years of edtech experience, previously at Illuminate Education, Pearson Education and McGraw-Hill Education.

These leadership appointments reinforce HMH's commitment to building solutions and services that deliver impactful and successful outcomes for students and teachers in all learning environments—in-person, hybrid and remote.

HMH is a high-purpose, high performance workplace, committed to attracting, developing and maintaining the best talent in the edtech industry. Passionate about innovation and committed to building the tools that teachers and students need to succeed, HMH is the largest employer of software engineers in the K–12 industry and invests more than $100 million in technology annually.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

