HMH Wins 2025 CODiE Award for Best Suite of Connected Solutions

News provided by

HMH Education Company

Oct 22, 2025, 11:41 ET

HMH's first-of-its-kind solution, Performance Suite, recognized by premier peer institution

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced that HMH Performance Suite has been recognized in this year's prestigious CODiE Awards as "Best Suite of Integrated/Connected Solutions." 

"At HMH, we remain deeply committed to simplifying educators' lives and supporting student success through thoughtfully integrated technology," said Jack Lynch, President and CEO of HMH. "This acknowledgment from the leading industry organization reinforces the impact of solutions that are coherent and connected. We're honored to be celebrated among this year's winners and proud to continue delivering tools that empower educators and improve outcomes."

HMH Performance Suite for Grades K-8 ELA and Math uses learning science and AI to deliver a seamless, cohesive classroom solution that integrates assessment, high-quality instruction, ready-to-teach lessons and job embedded live coaching to ensure success for every teacher and growth for every student.

The CODiE Awards are the premier peer-recognized program celebrating innovation and excellence in technology. Each year, industry experts evaluate products for their innovation, impact, and overall value.

A full list of 2025 CODiE Award winners can be found at www.codieawards.com/winners.

Learn more about HMH Performance Suite at hmhco.com.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Follow HMH on LinkedInFacebookInstagram and YouTube

Contact
Katie Marshall
Communications Manager, HMH
[email protected]
617-351-5057

SOURCE HMH Education Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

HMH Named 2025 CODiE Awards Finalist

HMH Named 2025 CODiE Awards Finalist

Adaptive learning company HMH solutions have been named a finalist in two categories for the 2025 CODiE Awards: HMH Performance Suite for "Best Suite ...
Educator Positivity Rebounds, AI Use in Classrooms Continues to Surge

Educator Positivity Rebounds, AI Use in Classrooms Continues to Surge

Educators are more optimistic about their profession than they have been since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Still, less than half report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Education

Education

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics