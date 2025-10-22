HMH Wins 2025 CODiE Award for Best Suite of Connected Solutions

HMH's first-of-its-kind solution, Performance Suite, recognized by premier peer institution

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced that HMH Performance Suite has been recognized in this year's prestigious CODiE Awards as "Best Suite of Integrated/Connected Solutions."

"At HMH, we remain deeply committed to simplifying educators' lives and supporting student success through thoughtfully integrated technology," said Jack Lynch, President and CEO of HMH. "This acknowledgment from the leading industry organization reinforces the impact of solutions that are coherent and connected. We're honored to be celebrated among this year's winners and proud to continue delivering tools that empower educators and improve outcomes."

HMH Performance Suite for Grades K-8 ELA and Math uses learning science and AI to deliver a seamless, cohesive classroom solution that integrates assessment, high-quality instruction, ready-to-teach lessons and job embedded live coaching to ensure success for every teacher and growth for every student.

The CODiE Awards are the premier peer-recognized program celebrating innovation and excellence in technology. Each year, industry experts evaluate products for their innovation, impact, and overall value.

A full list of 2025 CODiE Award winners can be found at www.codieawards.com/winners.

Learn more about HMH Performance Suite at hmhco.com.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

