HMH's Center for Model Schools and AASA Partner to Inspire Transformational Change in K-12 Schools Nationwide

News provided by

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

11 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

Partnership brings together education leaders through a new leadership network and enhanced engagement opportunities at the annual Model Schools Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that its leadership consulting organization, the Center for Model Schools, and AASA, The School Superintendents Association, are partnering to support superintendents and school system leaders as they work to transform their communities, improve teaching and learning and advance equity.

The Center and AASA will provide opportunities for ongoing leadership collaboration throughout the year to deepen connections and support student success. Through the new Superintendents Teaching and Learning Network supported by both organizations, district leaders will engage in a multi-year effort to develop and refine their transformation strategies with experts and peers and apply their learning within their communities. Additionally, the Center's Model Schools Conference, which brings together 5,000 educators annually, will become a milestone event for AASA's educational leadership initiative, AASA Learning 2025.

"As a former superintendent, I always sought out colleagues who were interested in pooling our collective knowledge and learning from experts about how to improve our practice and better serve our students," said Dr. Joshua P. Starr, Managing Partner of the Center for Model Schools. "Being in a learning network was instrumental to my success, and I'm thrilled that our new partnership will enable more superintendents to apply evidence-based practices to their work and accelerate learning and achievement. I'm also incredibly excited to welcome hundreds of leaders to the Model Schools Conference and see them engage with educators around the country and around the world."

"For years, AASA has created a myriad of partnerships—involving the best of the best in public education—on behalf of the thousands of outstanding men and women who are leading our public school districts. This partnership with the Center for Model Schools exemplifies our drive to deliver effective instructional leadership specifically designed for members of our organization," added David R. Schuler, executive director, AASA. "AASA has been and will continue to be the nation's 'go-to' source representing superintendents who are focused on leading an innovative, equitable, and visionary teaching and learning agenda. It will be an honor to work with Dr. Starr and his team."

The Superintendents Teaching and Learning Network will further the partnership that the Center and AASA started last year through sponsorship of The Aspiring Superintendents Academy®. The Center will soon be launching another Transformational Leadership Network for superintendents and their teams, as well as one for principals.

In addition to the annual Model Schools Conference, which is the nation's largest gathering for rapidly improving K-12 schools and districts, the Center supports leaders and educators through leadership coaching, strategic planning, curriculum alignment, data team implementation and shoulder-to-shoulder leadership support. Its expert consultants partner with school and system leaders on customized visions that drive strategic change for their districts and improved outcomes for learners. The Center's work is rooted in the philosophy that every child deserves to learn in a model school, and that leaders make it happen.  

AASA is the premier association for school system leaders and serves as the national voice for public education and district leadership on Capitol Hill. A professional community of more than 10,000 educational leaders, AASA and its members are committed to providing high-quality public education to all students.

About HMH
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Follow HMH on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
Tori Dickson
Communications Specialist
HMH
[email protected]
774.452.3780

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Also from this source

New Report Shows Educators Looking for More Holistic Well-Being Support

New Report Shows Educators Looking for More Holistic Well-Being Support

Today, learning technology company HMH released part two of the 2023 Educator Confidence Report, revealing new findings on how educators are feeling...
HMH Introduces Math 180 Flex and Read 180 Flex to Provide Adaptable Intervention Support within the Core Classroom for Back-to-School

HMH Introduces Math 180 Flex and Read 180 Flex to Provide Adaptable Intervention Support within the Core Classroom for Back-to-School

As students and teachers nationwide settle into a new school year, learning technology company HMH today announced enhancements to its best-in-class...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.