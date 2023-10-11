HMH's Center for Model Schools and AASA Partner to Inspire Transformational Change in K-12 Schools Nationwide

Partnership brings together education leaders through a new leadership network and enhanced engagement opportunities at the annual Model Schools Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that its leadership consulting organization, the Center for Model Schools, and AASA, The School Superintendents Association, are partnering to support superintendents and school system leaders as they work to transform their communities, improve teaching and learning and advance equity.

The Center and AASA will provide opportunities for ongoing leadership collaboration throughout the year to deepen connections and support student success. Through the new Superintendents Teaching and Learning Network supported by both organizations, district leaders will engage in a multi-year effort to develop and refine their transformation strategies with experts and peers and apply their learning within their communities. Additionally, the Center's Model Schools Conference, which brings together 5,000 educators annually, will become a milestone event for AASA's educational leadership initiative, AASA Learning 2025.

"As a former superintendent, I always sought out colleagues who were interested in pooling our collective knowledge and learning from experts about how to improve our practice and better serve our students," said Dr. Joshua P. Starr, Managing Partner of the Center for Model Schools. "Being in a learning network was instrumental to my success, and I'm thrilled that our new partnership will enable more superintendents to apply evidence-based practices to their work and accelerate learning and achievement. I'm also incredibly excited to welcome hundreds of leaders to the Model Schools Conference and see them engage with educators around the country and around the world."

"For years, AASA has created a myriad of partnerships—involving the best of the best in public education—on behalf of the thousands of outstanding men and women who are leading our public school districts. This partnership with the Center for Model Schools exemplifies our drive to deliver effective instructional leadership specifically designed for members of our organization," added David R. Schuler, executive director, AASA. "AASA has been and will continue to be the nation's 'go-to' source representing superintendents who are focused on leading an innovative, equitable, and visionary teaching and learning agenda. It will be an honor to work with Dr. Starr and his team."

The Superintendents Teaching and Learning Network will further the partnership that the Center and AASA started last year through sponsorship of The Aspiring Superintendents Academy®. The Center will soon be launching another Transformational Leadership Network for superintendents and their teams, as well as one for principals.

In addition to the annual Model Schools Conference, which is the nation's largest gathering for rapidly improving K-12 schools and districts, the Center supports leaders and educators through leadership coaching, strategic planning, curriculum alignment, data team implementation and shoulder-to-shoulder leadership support. Its expert consultants partner with school and system leaders on customized visions that drive strategic change for their districts and improved outcomes for learners. The Center's work is rooted in the philosophy that every child deserves to learn in a model school, and that leaders make it happen.

AASA is the premier association for school system leaders and serves as the national voice for public education and district leadership on Capitol Hill. A professional community of more than 10,000 educational leaders, AASA and its members are committed to providing high-quality public education to all students.

