HML Brokerage Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of HML Brokerage, LLC ("HML") of Brooklyn, NY on September 1, 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HML has years of experience and expertise offering property and casualty insurance to their clients. With a special focus on insurance for the commercial and construction industry, they provide their clients with comprehensive coverage.

"We provide our clients with coverage that focuses on their unique business needs, so they can focus on their business success," says Herman Lefkowitz, Unit Leader, HML Brokerage. "Our well-trained team of insurance professionals have extensive knowledge and provide exceptional customer service. We are pleased to be joining World, a company that shares this approach."

"On behalf of the World family, I'd like to welcome HML," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "I know they will continue to be successful as part of the World team."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised World on the transaction. Schwell Wimpfheimer & Associates provided legal counsel, and Helfer & Associates advised HML on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 250 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

