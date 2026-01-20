Jersey Coast Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Jersey Coast Insurance ("Jersey Coast") of Margate City, NJ on October 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jersey Coast Insurance offers both personal and commercial lines of insurance; specializing in coastal homes, condominiums and flood risks.

"We spent nearly two decades building both trust and reliability with the local and surrounding communities. We strive to match our clients with the right coverage and policy – at the lowest premium available," says Stephen Popovich, President, Jersey Coast Insurance. "We're glad to now be part of the World team and look forward to showcasing all the new products and services to our clients."

"I would like to welcome Jersey Coast to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "Their focus on providing excellent service to their clients aligns with World's philosophy. I know they will continue to be successful as part of World."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. Fox Rothschild provided legal counsel to Jersey Coast on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

