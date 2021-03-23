HMP Global Announces Acquisition of Kestrel Health Information

With the transaction, HMP Global will add a robust range of highly regarded educational assets to its portfolio in a variety of complementary formats, including WoundCon, a series of global, one-day virtual conferences focused on the fundamentals of wound care for licensed healthcare professionals, and the WoundSource Directory, the most trusted resource in the field for clinically reviewed, comparative information on wound care products, services, and related companies.

"We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity this agreement represents," said Jeanne Cunningham, CEO, Kestrel Health Information. "The time is right to join the HMP Global team. This opportunity is highly complementary, combining our market-leading products, our vast global clinician networks, and our shared vision to deliver practical education for professionals to improve outcomes and provide the very best care for patients."

The agreement will further expand the company's presence in all ways throughout the wound care market, resulting in a reach of more than 90% of wound care clinicians in the U.S., more around the world, and will add a host of complementary resources to an existing portfolio of education for professionals across the wound care continuum – at every skill level, practice setting, and career stage, from students, to those engaged in research, to those in advanced clinical practice. For more than 30 years, the company has produced the renowned Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the world's largest in-person gathering of wound care professionals taking place twice a year in the Spring and Fall. Its other brands include the Wound Certification Prep Course, the leading recommended review course by the ABWM Foundation for clinicians interested in preparing for the wound certification board exams, becoming re-certified, or gaining a more advanced understanding in wound care; the Post-Acute Care Symposium, providing practical and clinically relevant education for caregivers within long-term care, home care, and hospice settings; Wound Clinic Business, a series of events focused on optimizing best practices for wound clinic management and reimbursement; as well as a complete portfolio of award-winning print and digital brands that fall under the company's premier digital destination, the Wound Care Learning Network: Wounds, Wound Management & Prevention, Today's Wound Clinic, and Podiatry Today.

"This acquisition solidifies our position as the leading, best-in-class provider of wound care education – giving us reach into every segment of the global wound care market and every practice setting," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. "We have not only expanded the audience we reach, but we have expanded the formats we deliver – in person, virtual, digital, and print – tailored to all levels, from those in the classroom, to those in clinical practice, to those performing vital research. We will now use our position to further accelerate delivery of education and information to these critical healthcare professionals. We look forward to the enormous contributions our new team members will make as part of our expanded group. The Kestrel team, led by Jeanne, has built an incredible portfolio over the past 23 years, and they bring energy, enthusiasm, and expertise – together we will do great things to support our mission of improving patient care."

With this latest addition, HMP Global will produce nearly 400 medical education events across 14 therapeutic areas.

Advisory services for Kestrel Health were exclusively provided by Jeff Gruenhut of Grimes, McGovern & Associates.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online via its VRTX virtual platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

