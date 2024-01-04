HMP Global Expands Market Reach with Strategic Acquisition of Drug Channels Institute; Launches Market Intelligence Unit

Transaction marks significant investment in new unit delivering comprehensive solutions focused on the $1.5tn pharmaceutical market; adds deep capabilities and accelerates company's long-term growth strategy

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HMP Global, a leading omnichannel healthcare education, events, and market insights company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Drug Channels Institute, a well-known and trusted source of market intelligence and analysis covering the $1.5tn pharmaceutical landscape. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The strategic addition underscores the company's commitment to delivering deeper value for its sizeable customer base and solidifies its position as a dominant provider of pharmaceutical market access and regulatory insight.

HMP Global will leverage the combined strengths of Drug Channels Institute and HMP Market Access Insights to create a new division within HMP Global. Clients can expect a broader range of services, expanded research capabilities, in-person events, and an even more comprehensive understanding of sector dynamics.

Founded in 2012 by the highly respected industry authority, Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., Drug Channels Institute (DCI) helps its customers make sense of pharmaceutical economics and the increasingly complex pharmacy distribution and reimbursement system through data-driven insights, research, timely analysis, and highly regarded perspectives.

The acquisition of Drug Channels Institute aligns seamlessly with HMP Global's strategic vision to further diversify its portfolio and accelerate its position in healthcare market analysis and intelligence. In 2022, it completed the acquisition of Proximity Health, LLC – now HMP Market Access Insights – a Palo Alto-based company with deep experience delivering actionable analysis and billed as the 'gold standard' provider of value-based care and oncology market access research.

"Under Adam's leadership, DCI has built an exceptional reputation as the leading provider of information and analysis in the pharmaceutical and broader healthcare sectors," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. "Executives and analysts rely on Drug Channels news and industry reports to inform business strategy and decision-making. We look forward to welcoming Adam and the team to HMP Global and to making significant investments in DCI and this space to drive innovation that results in comprehensive solutions to address the evolving needs of our customers."

"DCI is highly complementary and a perfect addition to our portfolio, building out the value we provide in healthcare and pharmaceutical market intelligence," said Jeff Hennessy, Jr., HMP Global Chief Operating Officer and President, HMP Omnimedia. "With the addition of DCI, we now offer a highly leverageable asset that provides customers with deep insights tailored to their needs. Together, we will be better positioned to help our clients navigate industry complexities and make more informed decisions."

As part of the integration into HMP Global, DCI leadership will remain in place, with Dr. Fein becoming President, Drug Channels Institute, and Paula Fein assuming the role of Vice President, Business Development.

"Paula and I are excited to join forces with HMP Global, a company that shares our commitment to excellence," said Dr. Fein. "We look forward to capitalizing on HMP's investments in DCI so we can deliver new value for our customers and create new opportunities for collaboration. DCI also plans to leverage HMP's broad reach across the healthcare ecosystem and its expertise with in-person events."

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, market insights, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX Virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. Learn how HMP Global is advancing patient care and outcomes by visiting hmpglobal.com.

About Drug Channels Institute

Founded by industry expert Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., Drug Channels Institute is a leading provider of market intelligence, analysis, and expert insights within the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain. Known for its data-driven approach and thought leadership, Drug Channels Institute has been a trusted resource for industry stakeholders seeking to navigate the complex dynamics of the pharmaceutical market. For more information, please visit drugchannelsinstitute.com.

