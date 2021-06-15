HMP Global Unveils Learning Network to Serve as the Most Comprehensive Source of News and Information for the Global Healthcare Community

The latest launch for the company—a longstanding leader in event management, medical education, and publishing—the HMP Global Learning Network was developed with significant input from leading clinical voices across its robust portfolio. Visitors to the network will discover a seamless and fully searchable source for information. They can then create their own customized experience, selecting topic preferences most pertinent to them; receive regular email updates with breaking news and carefully curated content; grow professionally with the network's repository of education; and connect with other colleagues around the world through the platform's networking options.

As part of the rollout, the company also announced the launch of several other digital brands to further bolster the HMP Global Learning Network:

Psych Congress Network, the year-round digital media companion to the renowned Psych Congress events

events Additional Learning Networks dedicated to Rheumatology & Arthritis, Surgery, Clinical Pathways, and Dermatology bringing together HMP Global's media and education brands in these important areas of healthcare

They will augment a portfolio that includes some of the field's most well-regarded brands including the Oncology Learning Network, WOUNDS, First Report Managed Care, Journal of Clinical Pathways, and Journal of Invasive Cardiology.

"This is a very exciting time for HMP Global as we chart the future of healthcare information and education," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. "We have built the strongest collection of healthcare brands with exceptional reach. With the launch of the HMP Global Learning Network, we are tapping into our unmatched ability to deliver broad access to our full slate of compelling clinical content and are taking a unique approach to delivering content that brings value to both our clinician community and our advertisers. As clinicians manage an ever-changing and complex environment, they will benefit from this comprehensive, one-stop platform filled with information and insight to improve decision-making and provide the highest-quality, patient-centered care. The response from our community in just the early phase of our testing already illustrates the tremendous opportunity ahead of us."

"The HMP Global Learning Network provides professionals with a healthcare destination that offers a wealth of engaging content and opportunities for dynamic information exchange to advance their practice and improve patient care," said Kara Rosania, Executive Editorial Director. "We are able to draw on the vast breadth and depth of the HMP Global portfolio to amass an extraordinary repository for timely and topical content across a wide array of therapeutic areas. With this new platform, HMP Global uniquely brings digital media and education alive in a way that does not exist in healthcare today."

The HMP Global Learning Network can be accessed by visiting hmpgloballearningnetwork.com.

