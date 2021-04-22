H&M’s Color Story Collection Puts A Contemporary, Sustainable Spin on Color Dyeing Techniques

The Color Story collection spotlights the undiscovered beauty of more sustainably produced colors. The collection features edgy, yet bohemian pieces such as a digitally printed spaghetti-strap-waisted cropped shirt and drawstring skirt, as well as a plant based dyed, caped dress and poncho-style hoodie, comprised of more sustainably sourced fabrics. A chestnut top and trouser set, colored with We aRe SpinDye ®, stands out as a key collection piece. Silhouettes are both flowing and form-fitting, allowing the colors to wrap and envelop the wearer. Accessories include hooped earrings made from melted recycled glass with no added color pigments and chunky-soled sandals made from Bloom™ (a flexible foam partly produced with algae biomass). A color palette of warm oranges, indigos, sage greens and soft yellows are featured in the collection to inspire organic, optimistic energy.

In keeping with the company's mission of a circular fashion future, H&M will offer a unique selection of pieces for customers to rent. Both Stockholm, Sweden and Mitte, Berlin will have a selected store with rentable collections.Additionally, a key element in many of the above methods is reduction of water usage. H&M has been working to reduce negative water impact throughout its value chain for over 10 years. With each Innovation Story launch, H&M continues to push the boundaries of what is possible and step closer to both its goals of using only recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030 and being climate positive throughout its value chain by 2040.

"We're continually aiming to create elevated pieces with groundbreakingly more sustainable materials and processes. With this collection, our forward thinking designs work together with revolutionary dye processes to make a positive change - be that lower water consumption or reformed manufacturing. This collection has a charming free-spirit; our customers will no doubt love these contemporary pieces, but we hope they're inspired by the empowering sustainable narrative too." says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

"Working with such interesting innovators and their wonderful ideas has been an incredible journey. Colorifix, for example, is the first company to use a natural, biological process to produce and fix pigments onto textiles. They're launching worldwide with this collection. We're thrilled that despite its state-of-the-art manufacture, the collection feels effortlessly modern and fresh." says Ella Soccorsi, Concept Designer at H&M.

About H&M Innovation Stories

The Innovation Stories are the sustainability lab of H&M – with these collections we can try new innovations and materials before scaling to be incorporated into the regular assortment.

Launched in 2021 with a focus on development and the aim to push innovation to the next level, Innovation Stories encourages our work with scientists and developers and puts a spotlight on H&M's progressive sustainability work.

