NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy fashion brand H&M is thrilled to announce its April 28th, 2026, launch on Nordstrom Marketplace, expanding the brand's reach and giving style driven customers a new way to discover the brand's most sought after looks. This also marks the brand's first launch on a curated retail marketplace in the U.S.

H&M’s Debut on Nordstrom Marks Brand’s First Curated Retail Marketplace Launch in U.S.

"Our launch on Nordstrom Marketplace marks an important step in making H&M even more accessible to customers across the U.S.," said Kate Rogowski, Head of Customer Activation and Marketing for H&M Americas. "The platform provides a seamless new way for shoppers to discover and experience H&M where they already love to browse, complemented by Nordstrom's best‑in‑class customer experience."

At launch, the platform will carry a selected range of specially curated H&M favorites for women, men, and kids, as well as the brand's sport collection, H&M Move. Styles will continue to evolve with fresh new arrivals that keep shoppers inspired for seasons to come.

"We're proud to welcome H&M to Nordstrom Marketplace, expanding our ability to serve more customers on more occasions," said Miguel Almeida, president of digital and customer experience at Nordstrom. "Customers shopping H&M on nordstrom.com will have access to all of the same Nordstrom services they know and love, including loyalty benefits, customer care support, styling, alterations, and returns that are fast and easy."

H&M's April launch is part of the brand's broader strategy to continually meet customers wherever they choose to shop. Joining the trusted Nordstrom Marketplace means expanded visibility among both new and existing audiences while reinforcing the brand's commitment to providing a seamless and inspirational shopping experience across touchpoints.

Contact:

H&M Media Relations

E-mail: mediarelations.us @ hm.com

H & M HENNES & MAURITZ AB (PUBL) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. The group's brands are H&M (including H&M HOME, H&M Move and H&M Beauty), COS, Weekday (including Cheap Monday and Monki), & Other Stories, ARKET, Singular Society and Sellpy. The group also includes several ventures. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

SOURCE H&M