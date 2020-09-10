H&M'S Fall Fashion 2020 Collection Showcases The Beauty Of Recycled Materials

The new season is about finding power in timeless designs. The collection emphasises this by blending vintage silhouettes with a fashion-forward modernity in dress lengths that range from mini to maxi and a full-length double-breasted coat. High necklines, lace inserts and mutton sleeves are reinterpreted for today, while lace, jacquard and wool are reimagined in innovative recycled fabrics. The whole collection is proudly built around more sustainably sourced materials – the recycled polyester, recycled nylon and recycled wool come from textile waste, plastic waste or a mix between them – giving new life to old PET bottles, old garments or textile off-cuts.

Today, 57% of the materials H&M group use to make clothes are organic, recycled or other sustainably sourced materials. In 2019, we used recycled polyester equivalent to nearly 537 million PET bottles.

