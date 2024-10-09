H&M reignites NYC with exciting new store experience.

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M today announced it will open a new brand destination in New York City's iconic Nolita neighborhood, running from October 24th to December 29th, 2024. The boutique pop-up space in the vibrant Nolita neighborhood will surprise customers and offer a memorable and immersive experience showcasing the very best of the brand's fashion identity. Located at 372 Broome Street, the store follows the recently opened H&M SoHo, continuing a reignited direction for the brand in its U.S. home of New York City.

H&M’s New Nolita NYC Pop Up Showcases Fresh Brand Direction and Leads Wave of New Locations Across Americas

"This new pop up is a celebration of the H&M brand and an opportunity for us to continue to show up for our customers in new ways," says Michael Beaumont, Regional Head of Expansion for H&M Americas. "We've been experimenting with new store concepts and design in New York City, such as our recently opened H&M SoHo location, with the aim of building modern, engaging spaces for our customers. With our H&M Nolita pop up, as well as our multitude of other store openings in top cities across the Americas this fall, we're excited to build on our strong heritage while embracing the future."

This fall, H&M celebrates the launch of its most impressive season of fashion yet, alongside an elevation of its brand experience. H&M Nolita will be the stage for activations across culture, fashion, beauty, and more. The location will open on October 24th with an aroma installation, offering guests the opportunity to create personalized bottles of essential oils inspired by New York. Customers will be led by an expert who will break down the inspirations of each of the six base oils and potential pairings, allowing customer to develop their own unique scent.

The assortment of womenswear, beauty and home products has been curated to mirror the neighborhood with fashionable and trend driven products, while still offering a diverse assortment to allow customers to express themselves. H&M has partnered with renowned LA-based design studio Perron-Roettinger to design the Nolita concept.

Customers in New York City are not the only ones who will get to see exciting transformations at H&M. This fall, H&M is investing in its brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S., Canada and Ecuador, giving them a fresh look and updated features through a series of high-profile openings and re-openings. From redesigned flagship stores to brand new spaces in top locations, H&M is set to ignite its brand like never before.

Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL opening October 17th, 2024

Queens Center, Elmhurst, NY opening October 24th, 2024

North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL, opening October 24th, 2024

Scala, Quito, Ecuador, opening October 24th, 2024

Royalmount, Montreal, CA, opening November 7th, 2024

Westfield Culver City, Los Angeles, CA, reopening November 14th, 2024

