HNTB welcomes former NJDOT Commissioner Francis O'Connor

Veteran transportation executive brings deep public-sector and tolling expertise to support strategic growth and client partnerships

NEWARK, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HNTB is expanding its national transportation expertise with the addition of Francis O'Connor, former commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), who joins the firm as senior vice president and business development director. In this role, O'Connor will support client relationships and strategic growth initiatives, with a particular focus on transportation agencies and tolling programs nationwide.

Francis O'Connor

"Fran has successfully led transportation agencies and understands the operational, political and customer-facing realities our clients manage every day," said Gary Bua, HNTB Northeast Division president. "His firsthand DOT, tolling, and agency leadership experience enhances our ability to advise clients strategically and deliver solutions that are impactful and forward-looking."

O'Connor most recently served as the 20th commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation, where he provided executive leadership for one of the nation's most complex multimodal transportation systems. He also served as Chair of NJ TRANSIT, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, South Jersey Transportation Authority and the Target Zero Commission. His experience spans executive management, operations, planning, customer service and oversight of large-scale transportation programs serving public-sector clients nationwide.

"Throughout my career, I've been focused on delivering transportation solutions that work for agencies and the people they serve," said O'Connor. "HNTB's long-standing partnership approach and understanding of agency needs align closely with my own experience, and I'm excited to help clients navigate their most complex challenges."

A New Jersey native, O'Connor began his transportation career as a toll collector with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, an experience that shaped his lifelong connection to tolling operations and user-focused transportation services. He later advanced into leadership roles supporting the Authority's electronic toll collection initiatives, including the launch of its first electronic toll collection system, E‑ZPass.

About HNTB

For more than a century, HNTB Corporation has been at the forefront of designing and advancing transportation infrastructure that enhances mobility and improves local communities. With client relationships spanning decades, we understand infrastructure life cycles and have perspective and experience to solve the most complex technical, financial and operational challenges with vision and imagination. As employee owners committed to excellence, we prioritize client success while delivering a full spectrum of infrastructure-related services. Discover HNTB's Spark at www.hntb.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE HNTB Corporation