Ho Ho Ho-liday STEAM Adventures Spark Joy and Learning at Big Blue Marble Academy

Big Blue Marble Academy

18 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

Winter is a Time for Joy, Exploration, and Giving Back for Local Preschoolers

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Marble Academy, a leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, shares a festive array of Holiday STEAM activities sure to captivate young minds this holiday season.

Known for its comprehensive approach to nurturing little minds and growing big hearts, Big Blue Marble Academy utilizes a research-backed curriculum to address the needs of the whole child. Vice President of Curriculum and Education at Big Blue Marble Academy, Donna Whittaker, has put together a collection of engaging and educational activities aimed at enriching family experiences and fostering children's curiosity and continuing growth during the winter festivities. From scientific exploration in the kitchen to outdoor adventures and creative crafting, these activities aim to spark joy while introducing fundamental STEAM concepts to children. Donna's recommended holiday activities include:

  1. Sort & Count Ornaments: Engage children by sorting ornaments based on various attributes such as shape, size, or style. Utilize this opportunity to reinforce counting skills by tallying the different types of ornaments.

  2. Collaborative Cooking: Involve children in baking family meals or desserts, facilitating an introduction to basic scientific principles through measuring, stirring, and mixing in the kitchen.

  3. Outdoor Exploration: Encourage outdoor play even in colder weather. Children can catch snowflakes, examine their unique patterns, build snow forts, or revel in the joy of jumping in rain puddles, providing them with an avenue for energy release and seasonal exploration.

  4. North Pole Construction: Stimulate creativity by providing craft materials for children to build structures reminiscent of Santa's workshop and the North Pole, fostering imaginative play and construction skills.

  5. DIY Ornaments: Encourage artistic expression by using clay or repurposing plastic cups to create personalized ornaments. These can be decorated and cured for hanging on the tree, enhancing children's fine motor skills and creativity.

  6. Paper Snowflakes: Engage children in the art of creating unique snowflake designs by folding and cutting paper, unveiling an array of distinct patterns with each unfold.

"Big Blue Marble Academy excels at the classroom-to-home connection that helps create lasting memories while nurturing educational development for little learners," said Whittaker. "These activities are designed to infuse joy and learning, allowing families to bond while engaging in meaningful STEAM-based experiences."

For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit bbmacademy.com.

About Big Blue Marble Academy:
Big Blue Marble Academy operates 68 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

Big Blue Marble Academy

