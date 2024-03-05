Hoag Named Exclusive Health Care Provider for Orange County Soccer Club

Five-year agreement names Hoag as exclusive health care provider and jersey naming rights partner

Dr. James Suchy named team doctor

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag announced today a five-year extension as exclusive health care provider for the Orange County Soccer Club. The new agreement extends the ongoing partnership between the hospital and soccer club that was established in 2017. Hoag's logo will be featured on the teams 2024 kit debuting this weekend in the season opener against Sacramento Republic.

Orange County Soccer Club and Hoag

Hoag's nationally recognized physicians, who are specially trained in caring for professional athletes, will provide OC Soccer Club's coaching staff and players with comprehensive health care services on and off the field. This includes pre-season screenings, physical exams, injuries during games, and medical exams throughout each season.

James Suchy, M.D., with Hoag Medical Group Sports Medicine has been named the team doctor for the Orange County Soccer Club's 2024 season. "Dr. Suchy will lead a team of renowned sports medicine physicians who have expertise in caring for athletes at the professional level. They are going to make sure that the players and coaching staff are well cared for so they can bring another championship win home to Orange County," said Andrew Guarni, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hoag.

"We are proud to partner with a renowned health care organization like Hoag to keep our team healthy," said James Keston, club owner. "Hoag's expert physicians are the top in their field providing the highest level of care and attention to our athletes and staff. We've proudly displayed Hoag's name on our team jerseys during some of the club's greatest moments, including the championship win in 2021, and we're excited to enjoy five more years with their name emblazoned across our chests."

Hoag has extended its commitment to health and wellness by recently being named the title sponsor of the OC Marathon. Other sponsorships include being a longtime sponsor of the Hoag Classic PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament, the official health care partner of the Los Angeles Chargers and most recently the World Surf League in California.

"From professional athletes to community members, we offer all patients access to world-class clinical talent, technology and facilities," said Robert T. Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hoag. "We are part of your team when it comes to health and wellness."

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

ABOUT THE ORANGE COUNTY SOCCER CLUB

Orange County Soccer Club is Orange County's only professional soccer team. Orange County SC is a part of the United Soccer League (USL), the fastest-growing Division II professional soccer league in the world comprised of 34+ teams across the United States. The team plays their home games at the Orange County Great Park's Championship Soccer Stadium located in Irvine, CA. Nestled right in the heart of the Great Park, the Championship Soccer Stadium has a capacity of over 5,000 for Orange County SC matches. Orange County SC was one of 12 founding members of the USL during its inaugural 2011 season. The predecessor club, Orange County Blues, were the 2015 Western Conference Regular Season Champions and reached the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the USL Playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Team owner and Chief Investment Officer of LARO Properties, James Keston, purchased and rebranded the team in 2017. Keston actively oversees all operations of the team and is dedicated to providing a pathway to professional soccer and a world-class soccer organization that focuses on the fans, players, and youth clubs of Orange County. The club completed the 2018 season in record-breaking fashion. The side set club records in wins, points, and attendance culminating in a Western Conference Regular Season top seed advancing through to the Western Conference Championship game. For more information, visit orangecountysoccer.com.

SOURCE Hoag