Hoag Receives $15 Million Gift from Philanthropists Julia and George Argyros at 2024 Nurse of the Year Celebration

The Argyros family's giving to nursing excellence at Hoag now totals more than $32 million

Sarah Turecek named Hoag Nurse of the Year for 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag announced today at its annual Nurse of the Year celebration a $15 million gift from philanthropists Julia and George Argyros that will further enhance Hoag's nationally renowned nursing services and support the Julia Argyros Center for Nursing Excellence, which funds continuing education for nurses.

The generous gift brings the Argyros family's cumulative giving to Hoag to over $32 million, which has provided thousands of scholarships to Hoag nurses.

"The support of Hoag's renowned nursing program reflects the Argyros family's passion and respect for the critical role nurses play in Hoag's quality and culture of compassionate care," said Robert Braithwaite, Hoag President and CEO. "We are beyond grateful for Julia, George, Lisa and Stephanie's generosity. This gift will empower nurses to continue achieving their educational goals, take on advanced clinical roles in patient care, broaden their skillsets, mentor new Hoag nurses, and enhance patient care, which is the heart of what we do."

This latest gift by the Argyros family builds upon their ongoing generous philanthropy directed to Hoag's nursing. In 2016, Hoag established the Julia Argyros Center for Nursing Excellence in recognition of the family's dedication.

"It is an honor to be able to support Hoag nurses, help them realize their dreams of higher education, and support their continual efforts to provide wonderful care to our community," said Lisa Argyros, daughter of Julia and George, who serves on the Hoag Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. Her sister and fellow philanthropist Stephanie Argyros has also continued her parents' commitment, saying: "When we think of Hoag, we think of the many compassionate and talented nurses who make up its exceptional nursing program and how vital that is for the health and wellbeing of so many people."

Thanks to philanthropic investments, 88% percent of Hoag nurses hold their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees or higher, and many have gone on to receive advanced degrees, including their Master of Science in Nursing. This commitment to nursing excellence has helped Hoag retain the prestigious Magnet® recognition since 2005. Awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the designation is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. Since the 1980s, the Argyros family has given tens of millions of dollars to Hoag to advance care in numerous areas, including cancer, diabetes, nursing, and heart and vascular. This latest gift will continue the Argyros family's legacy of advancing health care excellence.

2024 Nurse of the Year

The gift was announced at Hoag's annual Nurses' Day celebration in Newport Beach that recognized Sarah Turecek, MSN, RN, PCCN as 2024 Nurse of the Year. Sarah is a Sub-ICU nurse on Hoag's 10 West floor serving high acuity patients.

Nominated for her patient-centered approach, clinical expertise and compassionate care, Sarah was selected for Nurse of the Year for going above and beyond the call of duty. Sarah holds herself and her peers to the highest standards of evidence-based practice while delivering exceptional patient care.

"Sarah exemplifies the essence of a Hoag nurse – kind, compassionate, caring and outstanding at her job," said Hilary Stagliano, BSN, RN, SCRN, director of Sub and Neuro ICU. "Every day is an opportunity for Sarah to provide not just excellent care, but extraordinary care. She is a wonderful role model for her fellow nurses, advocates for her patients and is always working to improve clinical excellence at Hoag."

Caring for patients at Hoag for more than 12 years, Sarah started at Hoag as a patient care assistant and has worked her way up to a clinical nurse IV. She received her BSN and MSN from Vanguard University. She is also a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses and has her Progressive Care Nursing Certification.

"Sarah exemplifies what it means to be a Hoag nurse," said Rick Martin, Ed.D, MSN, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Hoag. "Our nurses ensure that all patients receive extraordinary care with compassion on a daily basis, which makes all the difference for our patients and the community. We want to thank Julia, George, Lisa and Stephanie Argyros for their overwhelming generosity, along with many other donors. Their incredible support helps us to create a learning environment that promotes the advancement of evidence-based practices and fosters a commitment to healing."

Hoag's Nursing Program has received numerous awards and accolades, as well as community support. As part of the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®, Hoag has been recognized for its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. This voluntary credentialing program is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. Only 8% U.S. hospitals achieve Magnet recognition, only 3% have achieved the distinction four times in a row.

ABOUT HOAG HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

Thanks in large part to philanthropy, Hoag has become one of the nation's finest health care systems, serving a diverse and growing population. The Hoag Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hoag, is an integral partner in Hoag's vision to become a trusted and nationally recognized health care leader. Through the generosity of Hoag's dedicated donors, the Hoag Hospital Foundation's Boldly Hoag campaign is supporting the expansion of Hoag, starting on the Irvine campus. Scheduled to be complete in 2026, the new Sun Family Campus will provide increased access to specialized services for cancer, digestive health, and women's health for communities throughout South Orange County. For more information, visit boldlyhoag.org or hoaghospitalfoundation.org.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 16 urgent care facilities, 11 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

