Hobolite Unveils New Micro Master Kit

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobolite, leveraging over two decades of AEC Lighting Solutions' expertise, announces its new Micro Master Kit. This latest entrant is a testament to Hobolite's mission to blend vintage-inspired design with advanced lighting solutions, aimed at content creators who require mobility and exceptional lighting quality.

Hobolite Micro Master Kit

The Micro Master Kit features the Hobolite Micro, a compact and powerful light source designed for the modern creator. Despite its small size, the Micro does not compromise on power, delivering an 8W output and a luminous flux of up to 500lm across a full-color spectrum. This makes it an ideal tool for photographers, videographers, and content creators who seek high performance lighting on the go.

The kit is equipped with three detachable Li-ion batteries, ensuring that users can maintain continuous light output without frequent recharging. The Micro's color accuracy is unparalleled, offering a color range from 2700K to 6500K and achieving impressive CRI (96+) and TLCI (96+) values, ensuring authentic color reproduction in all types of projects.

Hobolite has designed the Micro Master Kit with user convenience in mind. The adjustable lens feature of the Micro allows for precise control over the beam angle, ranging from 20-45 degrees. The kit also includes magnetic modifiers such as barndoors, frosted domes, and color gels, enhancing creative flexibility.

The product is engineered for ease of use, featuring quick-mount accessories like the Quick-Lock V-mount ballhead adapter, Micro V-Mount ballhead cold shoe adapter, and an Extendable Desktop Tripod, ensuring setup and adjustments are seamless. The 3-in-1 Charging Dock underscores Hobolite's commitment to functionality, serving multiple roles including power bank, charging station, and battery storage in a single, compact design.

The integration of mobile app control, via built-in NFC technology, and Bluetooth connectivity, supports remote operation up to 65.6 feet, adding to the Micro's versatility. Its durable construction, paired with a chic brown faux leather finish, ensures it stands up to the demands of on-location work, while the active cooling system ensures it remains cool under pressure.

The Hobolite Micro Master Kit is available starting today at authorized retailers and online at www.hobolite.com and is priced at $369.00.

About Hobolite

Hobolite, a pioneering brand in the creative lighting industry, provides content creators with innovative lighting solutions built to inspire creativity. The brand is backed by over 20 years of expertise in advanced lighting solutions through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions and has won numerous design awards. The mission of Hobolite is to empower creators to elevate creativity, productivity, and identity through innovative lighting solutions. Hobolite products are available across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information about Hobolite, visit www.hobolite.com or follow the brand on social media at @hobolite.

