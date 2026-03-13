Hockey Legend and BC High Alumnus Mike Sullivan Brings Home Milano-Cortina 2026 Gold

BOSTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Alumni Solutions, the leading provider for touchscreen software, is proud to recognize Boston College High School (BC High) alumnus Mike Sullivan '86, who led the USA Olympic Men's Hockey Team to a gold medal at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games. Sullivan is featured on BC High's interactive Athletic Hall of Fame platform that connects alumni achievements with current and future student-athletes.

Sullivan's impressive hockey career began at BC High, where he was named Catholic Conference MVP and Boston Globe All-Scholastic. He continued his career at Boston University before playing 709 games in the NHL and leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to back to back Stanley Cups in 2015 and 2016 as Head Coach. His latest achievement, leading Team USA to an impressive gold-medal overtime win, cements his legacy within the hockey community and at BC High.

All of Sullivan's milestones are showcased on the interactive digital platform that brings the school's Athletic Hall of Fame to life. Inducted into BC High's Hall of Fame in 2002, Sullivan's profile highlights his major career achievements and contributions to hockey.

Through its partnership with BC High, Rocket Alumni Solutions provides an interactive digital platform that:

Highlights major athletic milestones and career highlights

Preserves historic accomplishments and program legacy for future generations

Creates a centralized destination for fans, alumni, and students to explore the athletic hall of fame and various honors

Rocket Alumni Solutions' platform connects athletic achievement with institutional storytelling. Additionally, it strengthens long-term alumni engagement while supporting mentorship opportunities and career connections between current student-athletes and accomplished alumni across professional sports and other industries.

Sullivan's gold medal performance at Milano-Cortina 2026 stands as an inspiration for BC High's student-athletes, demonstrating competitive excellence through his dedication, leadership, and perseverance. Rocket Alumni Solutions is honored to highlight Sullivan's journey, linking athletic success with the broader story of BC High's legacy and the ongoing impact of its alumni.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions is proud to work with over 1,500+ organizations, from professional associations like the PGA Tour to the largest colleges, including Maryland, LSU, NYU, and Virginia Tech down to the smallest public high schools with minimal resources. Their Touchscreen Software has maintained an 84+ NPS rating, indicating exceptional ease of use and value add. Through Rocket Alumni Solutions' best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create their own interactive Hall of Fame to celebrate their community's legacy and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for small schools, as well as premium features to support the largest organizations: unlimited data, pre-made templates and plug-and-play setup making it easy to build up your site. Rocket Alumni Solutions creates a lasting impression on students, faculty, alumni, and the entire community.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions