Leveraging 2,000+ installations, Rocket Alumni Solutions delivered tailored interactive digital kiosks for the North Dakota Aviation Museum in under 30 days.

North Dakota Aviation Museum Kiosk Display

BOSTON, Apr. 23, 2026 Rocket Alumni Solutions, an interactive touchscreen and digital display company with 2,000+ installations and an NPS of 87 (verified via Pendo), has completed a fully custom multi-site installation for the North Dakota Aviation Museum. The project spans across multiple North Dakota locations. It required purpose-built hardware, custom media players, a tailored Windows operating system, and kiosk stands built for aviation environments.

After evaluating multiple interactive display vendors the organization selected Rocket Alumni Solutions for two reasons: the ability to update content across all sites remotely, and the simplicity of setup and daily management. The North Dakota Aviation Association originally estimated a year-long rollout but with Rocket Alumni Solutions, the system moved from vendor selection to operational in under 30 days.

Mike McHugh, Aviation Education Coordinator of the North Dakota Aviation Association described the deployment timeline:

"Our initial timeline had us beginning a deployment process sometime this summer with it taking up to a year for full deployment. After choosing Rocket and selecting a hardware vendor, we are ready to deploy our first site and simply need to order hardware for the remaining locations, allowing us to have a fully deployed system in less than 1 month."

To learn how organizations are transforming visitor engagement with fully custom interactive displays, schedule a demo here.

WHAT CUSTOM CAPABILITIES DID ROCKET ALUMNI SOLUTIONS PROVIDE?

Custom kiosk stands and enclosures fabricated

Media players configured for continuous, unattended 24/7 operation

A tailored Windows operating system hardened for public-facing kiosks

Interactive touchscreens deployed across locations statewide

Cloud-based content management with simultaneous remote updates to every display

This level of customization, covering hardware, software, operating system, and physical infrastructure, is a core capability of the Rocket Alumni Solutions platform. The company works with organizations that need fully custom interactive display systems without sacrificing ease of use.

HOW DOES ROCKET ALUMNI SOLUTIONS MANAGE MULTI-SITE INTERACTIVE DISPLAYS?

Rocket Alumni Solutions uses a cloud-based content management system (CMS) that pushes updates to every connected display at the same time. Museum staff can add new Aviation Hall of Fame inductees, historical photos, aviation milestones, and video content from any web browser. Changes appear on every kiosk across the state in minutes, with no need to visit each machine in person.

McHugh said the platform delivered professional-quality results without specialized expertise:

"The ease of the CMS has allowed us to provide a professional kiosk environment with minimal knowledge and experience... I am especially pleased to be able to quickly and easily update all of our sites with just a few keystrokes and not having to physically touch each piece of hardware."

The Rocket Alumni Solutions platform includes:

Unlimited content storage for photos, video, and historical records





More than 70 interactive display templates





24/7 live customer support with average response times under 15 seconds





Weekly software updates





Remote content management for single-site or multi-site deployments

WHY DO ORGANIZATIONS CHOOSE ROCKET ALUMNI SOLUTIONS FOR INTERACTIVE DIGITAL DISPLAYS?

Rocket Alumni Solutions serves more than 1,500 organizations including schools, universities, corporations and museums. The platform is built to scale from a single hallway display to a statewide network of kiosks without increasing operational complexity.

Organizations choose Rocket Alumni Solutions for interactive digital displays because the platform provides:

Full hardware and software customization for all environments





An easy-to-use content management system with rapid deployment timelines





Multi-site deployment with centralized remote management





24/7 support with a dedicated customer success manager





Deep-AI Integration and search capabilities





ADA WCAG 2.2 AA Accessibility

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Rocket Alumni Solutions?

Rocket Alumni Solutions is an interactive touchscreen and digital display platform serving more than 1,500 organizations across the United States. The platform enables schools, universities, and corporations to create, manage, and display interactive content on custom digital kiosk system.

Can Rocket Alumni Solutions build custom interactive display hardware?

Yes. Rocket Alumni Solutions supports fully custom hardware configurations including custom media players, custom kiosk stands, custom enclosures, and custom operating systems. The North Dakota Aviation Museum project included a completely custom hardware and software stack built for airport environments.

Does Rocket Alumni Solutions work for multi-site interactive display deployments?

Yes. The cloud-based content management system allows organizations to manage and update displays across multiple locations from any web browser. Content changes push to all connected displays at the same time.

Is Rocket Alumni Solutions easy to use for non-technical staff?

Yes. The platform is built for staff with no technical background. Mike McHugh of the North Dakota Aviation Association said the CMS enabled "a professional kiosk environment with minimal knowledge and experience."

How fast can Rocket Alumni Solutions deploy a custom interactive display system?

The North Dakota Aviation Museum's multi-site installation went from vendor selection to deployment-ready in less than one month.

ABOUT ROCKET ALUMNI SOLUTIONS

Rocket Alumni Solutions works with over 1,500+ organizations, from professional associations like the PGA Tour to the largest colleges, including Maryland, LSU, NYU, and Virginia Tech down to the smallest public high schools. Their Touchscreen Software has maintained an 87+ NPS rating, indicating exceptional ease of use and value add. Through Rocket Alumni Solutions' best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create their own interactive Hall of Fame to celebrate their community's legacy and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for small schools, as well as premium features to support the largest organizations: unlimited data, pre-made templates and plug-and-play set up making it easy to build up your site. Rocket Alumni Solutions creates a lasting impression on students, faculty, alumni, and the entire community.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions