Hodges Ward Elliott Appoints Daniel Peek as Hotel Group President

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the world's leading independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and London, today announced that Daniel Peek will be joining HWE as President of the firm's Hotel Group.

In his new role, Peek will lead the HWE hotel group and work to build the firm's overall hospitality brokerage platform through increased transaction volume and the development of new and existing client relationships. He will be based in the firm's New York City office.

A highly respected hospitality industry veteran, Peek has completed more than $30 billion in hotel sale, debt and structured finance transactions over his career. He joins HWE after serving as Senior Managing Director, Head of Hospitality Practice, at HFF for more than 12 years. Prior to that, he was a co-founder and managing director of Regent Street, an affiliate of The Plasencia Group. He also held numerous hotel operations and consulting positions over the course of his career as well.

"We're thrilled that Dan has joined the Hodges Ward Elliott team," comments HWE president Mark Elliott. "He is one of the most respected hospitality professionals in the business and brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to his new position." William Hodges, Chairman and CEO of HWE notes, "Dan was the ideal choice to oversee our hotel platform and we're confident he will play an integral role in our future success."

"I'm excited to join the premier hospitality investment banking firm in the industry," adds Peek. "Hodges Ward Elliott is a firm that shares my philosophy of a client-centric, collaborative approach to our sector, and I look forward to working side-by-side with the firm's exceptional team in expanding the company's already successful platform."

Peek adds, "I am truly grateful to HFF for giving me the opportunity to work with some of the best professionals in the industry over the last decade and hold my former teammates, the firm, and its leadership in the highest regard."

Peek is a graduate of Cornell University.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is a leading, full service real estate advisory and brokerage firm designed to facilitate global capital investment in gateway markets. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. As a privately held company, HWE is focused on building long term relationships and takes pride in their reputation of providing outstanding client service. HWE has closed over $50 billion of transactions, including more than $20 billion over the past 5 years, and has a current pipeline of nearly $5 billion.

Media Contact:

Tom Nolan

Great Ink

212-741-2977

215782@email4pr.com

SOURCE Hodges Ward Elliott

Related Links

http://www.hwehotels.com

