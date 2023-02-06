Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah, GA

HWE team brokers sale of luxury Inn in Savannah's coveted Historic District

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury, 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St, in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA.

An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.

Originally constructed in the late 1800s and transformed into a luxury Inn in 1997, the Hamilton-Turner Inn is considered one of the city's most historic hospitality assets. Known for its French Empire-style architecture and elegant period inspired luxury design, the seller also embarked on a substantial capital improvement plan to update the property's interior and rooms over the last several years to deliver a turn-key asset in pristine condition.

Located just off the city's famous Lafayette Square, the property offers easy walking access to all of Savannah's top attractions. The Savannah Historic District serves as the market's main tourism driver and is widely considered one of the highest barrier-to-entry development markets in the Southeast, particularly for hotels.

Amenities at the Hamilton Turner Inn include an ornate parlor/sitting room as well as a dining room that can serve up to 20 guests.

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $100 billion of transactions, including $50 billion since 2015. For more information, please visit https://hodgeswardelliott.com/

