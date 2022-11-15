Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Holiday Inn & Suites Stockbridge in Atlanta

HWE advises on sale of well-located 112-room hotel in popular Atlanta submarket right off 1-75

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, arranged the sale of the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Stockbridge Atlanta I-75, a 112-key, five-story hospitality asset located in Stockbridge, GA, part of the Atlanta metro market.

An HWE team comprised of B.J. Patel, Managing Director, Clint Hodges, Managing Director, and Michael Brandes, Vice President brokered the sale of the property on behalf of the seller.

"Atlanta remains one of the top markets in the country with consistent job growth and strong economic development," said B.J. Patel, HWE. "All of this activity bodes well for regional lodging demand. The highly visible Holiday Inn & Suites Stockbridge will continue to benefit from this market interest, and we are pleased to have arranged the sale of this quality hotel."

The well-located hotel is situated right off I-75, the prominent interstate considered the gateway to the Southeast, and is within 10 miles from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and 20 miles of downtown Atlanta. The Stockbridge region is a growing city in the market and considered a gateway area to Atlanta's rapidly expanding Henry County region.

Built in 2008, the Holiday Inn & Suites Stockbridge hospitality asset has an atrium style lobby, a modern layout, and includes numerous amenities, including a heated indoor pool, business center, fitness center, and ample parking. The hotel has a well-known reputation in the area and also features a restaurant and cocktail lounge.

