Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Hotel Bella Grace in Charleston's Famed Historic District

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced they represented the seller in the recent sale of Hotel Bella Grace, a renowned boutique hotel occupying an irreplaceable location fronting Calhoun Street in the heart of Charleston's Historic District.

An HWE team composed of Pete Dannemiller, Nate Ries, and Vijesh Patel represented the seller in the transaction.

Newly opened just three years ago, Hotel Bella Grace is arguably the world's premier Residence Inn by Marriott, presenting a luxury boutique guest experience exceeding brand standards on every front. Combining historical features with modern design, the hotel's 50 spacious guest rooms are designed for longer stays and all feature European-style built-in kitchens or kitchenettes. The hotel's four large suites on the upper floors are headlined by the Penthouse Suite, which features an exceptional rooftop lounge with sweeping views of the Historic District, Mother Emanuel AME Church, and Marion Square.

Hotel Bella Grace's on-site amenities include meeting space, a fitness center, parking, and an adjacent restaurant building housing The Delaney Oyster House, an award-winning raw bar and seafood focused restaurant occupying a stunning redevelopment of a circa-1830 home. Delaney Oyster House is operated by The Neighborhood Dining Group, a famed Southeast restaurant group noted for concepts such as McCrady's, Minero, and Husk.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, empowered to deliver exceptional results across a broad spectrum of business lines and product types. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., and London. As a privately held company, HWE is dedicated to cultivating long-term client relationships and takes pride in the reputation and track record established over its 46-year history. HWE has closed $80 billion of transactions, including $36 billion since 2015.

Contact: Great Ink – 908-392-0333, Tom Nolan ([email protected])

SOURCE Hodges Ward Elliott