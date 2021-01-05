Hodges Ward Elliott Arranges Sale of Non-Performing Hotel Loan in Washington D.C. Market

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced the sale of a non-performing loan on behalf of the lender. The note is collateralized by the 155-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Greenbelt, Maryland, within the Washington D.C. market.

An HWE team comprised of Michael Britvan, Managing Director and Head of HWE's Loan Sales Platform, along with HWE hotel team members Cyrus Vazifdar, Clint Hodges and Jeff Berkman, arranged the note sale, which was marketed on the Ten-X auction platform.

Located at 7810 Walker Dr. in Greenbelt MD, the Hilton Garden Inn is a short drive to University of Maryland-College Park and FedEx Field and is also close to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Capital One Arena. Hotel amenities include an indoor pool and fitness center.

