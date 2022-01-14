Hodges Ward Elliott Brokers Sale of The Alida, Savannah Hotel

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE"), the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it has arranged the sale of The Alida, Savannah, a 173-room lifestyle hotel in Savannah, Georgia.

An HWE team composed of Dan Peek, Pete Dannemiller, Jay Morrow and Jeff Berkman advised the seller.

The Alida hotel opened in October 2018, redefining the western end of River Street. The hotel is known for its outstanding location in the city's historic district one block from the Savannah River, adjacent to a newly developed entertainment area. Makeready, a recognized leader in independent hotel, restaurant, and retail operations, has overseen operations at The Alida, Savannah and will continue to do so following the sale.

The award-winning hotel includes 21 suites as part of its 173 luxury accommodations. The rooms in The Alida, Savannah average 371 square feet and feature high ceilings, hardwood floors, built-in window seats and marble bathrooms. The hotel offers 11,570 square feet of meeting space (5,170 indoor), four food and beverage outlets featuring Lost Square, a rooftop bar with panoramic views, Rhett, an American kitchen as well as an outdoor pool, and street front retail space.

