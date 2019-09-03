Hodges Ward Elliott Welcomes Anthony Ledesma to Commercial Investment Advisory Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") today announced that Anthony Ledesma has joined the firm's commercial investment advisory team as Managing Director.

In his new role, Ledesma will further build upon the firm's growing commercial investment sales brokerage platform by generating transaction opportunities and developing new and existing client relationships. He will be based in the firm's New York City office located at 1140 Avenue of the Americas and work alongside the HWE commercial investment advisory group's leadership team, including Mark Elliott, President, Paul Gillen, Managing Director and Daniel Parker, Managing Director.

Ledesma brings over a decade of significant commercial real estate investment advisory experience to his new role at HWE, with over $35 billion of transaction activity across all product types and risk profiles throughout his career. He most recently served as a Managing Director on the Investment Sales team at Jones Lang LaSalle, leading the sale, purchase and recapitalization of tristate real estate transactions.

"Anthony has earned a stellar reputation in this industry and we are confident he will boost the already substantial growth trajectory of our investment sales service line," notes Elliott. "Our commercial investment advisory group has enjoyed extraordinary momentum over the last few years and this latest hire once again underscores the HWE commitment towards building a team of industry-leading producers. We are pleased to welcome Anthony to the team and look forward to his contributions as we continue the rapid expansion of our investment sales practice."

"I'm excited to join the HWE team as well as have the opportunity to tap into the firm's exceptional investment sales platform," adds Ledesma. "This is the ideal environment for me as I'll be able to focus on delivering a high level of client service while collaborating with some of the best professionals in the business."

Known for their unique data science driven approach, the HWE commercial investment advisory group has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, with a particularly strong level of year-to-date activity throughout 2019. The company has recently closed a variety of transactions on behalf of several top investment companies including three separate transactions for Related Companies in addition to transactions with Nuveen, Property Markets Group, Meadow Partners, Brickman, Vanbarton, Magnum Real Estate Group, East End, and KBS. Notable transactions include the following:

1 Queens Plaza South - $284M sale, the largest single asset multifamily sale ever in Queens

- sale, the largest single asset multifamily sale ever in 430 West 15 th Street - $158M sale of the leasehold interest in Live Nation's Meatpacking District headquarters

- sale of the leasehold interest in Live Nation's Meatpacking District headquarters 45 West 45th Street - midtown office building recently put under hard contract with offshore investor

midtown office building recently put under hard contract with offshore investor 2001-2045 Story Avenue - $89M sale of a Bronx multifamily asset, the largest single asset sale in the Bronx since 2012

- sale of a multifamily asset, the largest single asset sale in the since 2012 196 Orchard - $89M sale of a retail condominium on the Lower East Side, the largest retail condo transaction in New York City since 2017

- sale of a retail condominium on the Lower East Side, the largest retail condo transaction in since 2017 Rocket Lofts 100 South 4 th Street - $61M sale of 100% free-market loft apartment building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

- sale of 100% free-market loft apartment building in Williamsburg, 424 Bedford Avenue - $44M sale of a 20-story luxury rental property in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

About Anthony Ledesma:

Anthony Ledesma boasts a wide range of investment sales industry experience, having closed numerous acquisitions, dispositions, and leasing deals. In his most recent role at Jones Lang LaSalle, he served as a primary director of institutional sales, and was widely recognized for his financial acumen, specializing in value engineering across the capital stack. He's also one of the most sought-after brokers for ground lease transactions, having executed more leasehold deals than any other broker in New York City including multiple sale, restructuring, and creation of ground lease position transactions.

Recent transactions he participated in include the $92 million leasehold sale of 30 Flatbush Avenue from Angelo Gordon to Sun Realty; the $640 million sale of 5 Bryant Park from Blackstone to Savanna; and the $163 million sale of 600 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, CT from Royal Bank of Scotland to Rubenstein Partners.

Earlier in his career, Ledesma served on the principal side of the business at Wolf Realty where he managed a family office that encompassed in excess of 80 properties and he also spent time as an analyst at CBRE. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006 with a degree in Economics and Real Estate.

About Hodges Ward Elliott:

Hodges Ward Elliott ("HWE") is a leading, full service real estate advisory and brokerage firm designed to facilitate global capital investment in gateway markets. HWE's multi-disciplined platform includes commercial, hotel and debt capital markets teams, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. As a privately held company, HWE is focused on building long term relationships and takes pride in their reputation of providing outstanding client service. HWE has closed over $50 billion of transactions, including more than $20 billion over the past 5 years, and has a current pipeline of nearly $5 billion.

