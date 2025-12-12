HOERBIGER Completes Divestiture of Its Subsidiary Altronic With Guidance From Troutman Pepper Locke

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper Locke represented HOERBIGER, a global technology company based in Switzerland, in its divestiture of Altronic, a leading supplier of advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for long-lived critical infrastructure power systems, serving OEMs and operators across industrial end markets. For more information, see the press release.

Altronic has been part of HOERBIGER since 2009. With this step, HOERBIGER is continuing its strategy of consistent and forward-looking portfolio management and actively shaping the transformation of the company. At the same time, the new ownership allows Altronic to be well-positioned to enter the next phase of entrepreneurial ambitions and growth.

The Troutman Pepper Locke team that advised HOERBIGER was led by Nanette Heide, with support from Samantha Peruto, Matthew Ramsey, Madeline Reed, Dan Anziska, Olivia Hilt, Julian Weiss, Dave Wormser, Mike Crumbock, and Tom Gray. The transaction was directed by HOERBIGER Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Michael Stelzel. Additional in-house support for the transaction was provided by HOERBIGER's Jan Hollenthoner and Brad Varley.

