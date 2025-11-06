Troutman Pepper Locke Expands Energy Transactional Practice With Addition of Thomas Heffernan as Partner in New York

Heffernan's Background in Private Equity and M&A Fuels Firm's Strategic Growth in National Energy Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Heffernan has joined Troutman Pepper Locke's Energy Transactional Practice Group as a partner in the firm's New York office. He brings more than a decade of experience in private equity and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which will enhance the firm's already strong capabilities in New York and national energy markets.

Heffernan joins Troutman Pepper Locke from Kirkland & Ellis, where he focused on advising companies in the energy and infrastructure sectors. He provides guidance to both public and private companies, including private equity, venture capital, and growth equity firms, in connection with domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, minority investments, and reorganizations, among other general corporate matters. Additionally, Heffernan's practice encompasses work in the health care and fintech industries.

"As demand for energy transactional work continues to surge, Thomas' impressive track record navigating complex private equity and growth investment deals is exactly what we need to meet the evolving needs of clients," said Christine Byrnes, leader of Troutman Pepper Locke's Energy Transactional Practice Group. "Thomas' experience in both law firm and in-house settings gives him a unique perspective and deep market knowledge that will be invaluable to our clients. He will strategically help us grow our energy M&A and private equity profile in this dynamic sector."

Previously, Heffernan served as in-house head of legal and compliance for Imagen Technologies, an innovative health tech startup, where he established a strong network in the health care industry and artificial intelligence sector.

"Thomas brings valuable transactional experience spearheading deals in energy, private equity, and health care, which will expand the firm's breadth and range of capabilities," added Nicholas David, New York office managing partner. "His extensive experience, coupled with his robust network, will elevate our practice and strengthen our presence in the competitive New York market."

Heffernan maintains an active pro bono practice, including work relating to criminal justice reform and legal support for low-income entrepreneurs.

"I am thrilled to join Troutman Pepper Locke, a firm respected for its energy transactional capabilities and commitment to innovation and excellence. Having worked with the firm before, I've experienced the quality service and strategic insights of its team," Heffernan said. "I am eager to contribute to the firm's continued success and to work alongside my new colleagues in delivering unparalleled value to clients."

Troutman Pepper Locke's market-leading energy practices help clients with their most important and complex matters throughout the U.S. and beyond. From electric power, oil and gas, or emerging technologies, the cross-discipline team is equipped to handle any related matters, drawing on the depth of the firm's knowledge in the market. Troutman Pepper Locke regularly advises electric utilities, independent power producers, banks, upstream and midstream natural gas companies and service companies, private equity funds, and other large corporations. Learn more at energylawinsights.com.

