Troutman Pepper Locke Continues Expansion of Energy Transactional Practice With Addition of Andrés Chaves

Chaves' Power Generation and Project Finance Background Positions Firm to Serve Increased Energy Market Demands

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrés Chaves has joined Troutman Pepper Locke's Energy Transactional Practice Group as a partner in the West Palm Beach office.

Andrés Chaves, partner, Troutman Pepper Locke

Chaves joins Troutman Pepper Locke from Hogan Lovells, where he advised project sponsors, developers, lenders, and private equity investors on transactions related to renewable energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure. His work encompasses all phases of project development and finance. With a background in engineering and manufacturing finance, Chaves has particular experience with project and commercial agreements, including power purchase agreements (PPAs) and other offtake agreements, major equipment (OEM) supply agreements, and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreements.

"As AI data centers fuel growing power demand and renewed interest in gas-fired generation, Andrés' addition to the team enhances our bench in a key growth area, particularly PPAs and EPCs," said Christine Byrnes, leader of Troutman Pepper Locke's Energy Transactional Practice Group. "Bringing on top talent, such as Andrés and Thomas Heffernan, who recently joined the firm in New York, expands our capacity to manage the complete lifecycle of these projects to meet our clients' needs."

Chaves concentrates his practice on renewable energy, including wind, solar, hydro, and biomass, refinery and petrochemical projects, pipelines, and other midstream oil and gas facilities, mining and natural resources, liquefied natural gas, and the manufacturing sector.

"Andrés' strong background in the energy sector and his end-to-end deal perspective will further strengthen the firm's energy capabilities and enhance our South Florida presence," added Thomas Cunningham, West Palm Beach office managing partner.

Chaves guides clients across a range of global energy matters. He also advises on private mergers and acquisitions, asset purchases and sales, joint ventures, and cross-border commercial arrangements. On the financing side, Chaves' work includes secured syndicated bank and development finance institution financings, export credit agency-backed facilities, mezzanine financings, and structured investments in midstream oil and gas. He also works with virtual PPAs, regasification terminals, and large, multijurisdictional project developments.

"Troutman Pepper Locke's strength and depth across the energy sector is unmatched," said Chaves. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance our offerings and support our clients' success amid rising power demand."

Troutman Pepper Locke's market-leading energy practices help clients with their most important and complex matters throughout the U.S. and beyond. From electric power, oil and gas, or emerging technologies, the cross-discipline team is equipped to handle any related matters, drawing on the depth of the firm's knowledge in the market. Troutman Pepper Locke regularly advises electric utilities, independent power producers, banks, upstream and midstream natural gas companies and service companies, private equity funds, and other large corporations. Learn more at energylawinsights.com.

Troutman Pepper Locke helps clients solve complex legal challenges and achieve their business goals in an ever-changing global economy. With more than 1,600 attorneys in 30+ offices, the firm serves clients in all major industry sectors, with particular depth in energy, financial services, health care and life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, private equity, and real estate. Learn more at troutman.com.

