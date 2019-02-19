Hoffa, Airline Division Director's Statement on Atlas Air Crash

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from General President James Hoffa and Airline Division Director Captain David Bourne.

James P. Hoffa, Teamsters General President

"We stand ready to assist our fellow crewmembers and the entire Atlas Air family with whatever resources that are needed in this time of great sadness as we seek to find the answers to this tragedy. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the families of our lost brethren, their families and friends as well as all of our Atlas Air crewmembers and families.

"We ask that you all keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Captain David Bourne, Teamsters Airline Division Director

"We were tremendously shocked and saddened at the loss of our fellow crewmembers and the jumpseat rider in the tragic crash of Atlas Air Flight 3561 near Houston, Texas yesterday.

"We all understand the risks associated with our profession as with any other; yet we are all humbled when such tragedies as this occur.

"We urge everyone to not become involved in speculation or rushes to judgment. We are very fortunate to have the experts from the FAA, NTSB, FBI and so many other organizations that will; in due time, determine the cause of this accident. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the local law enforcement, first responders and civilians who responded so quickly to the scene.

"We collectively; the company, union, pilots and industry, will learn from it and we will move forward. It is what we do."

