Hoffa: Dream And Promise Act Brings Certainty To Hardworking U.S. Immigrants

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about the House's approval of legislation last night that would provide a path to legal permanent residency and citizenship for "Dreamers" who came to the United States as children and for workers who came from countries covered by the Temporary Protected Status program.

"Those brought to this country as children as well as those who have legally come here due to a recognized crisis or natural disaster in their homelands should not have the federal government turn its back on them.

"This measure approved by the House would allow union members to continue contributing to their communities, supporting their families and the U.S. economy. The bill would help provide a secure future for workers and a stable workforce in construction, food processing, transportation, hospitality and many other industries.

"Immigrants make our country stronger and they make our union stronger. The Dream and Promise Act will bring long-time residents out of the shadows by creating permanent protections and a fair path to citizenship."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

