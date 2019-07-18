Hoffa: House Approval Of Minimum Wage Hike Is Long Overdue For Workers

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about the House's passage today of H.R. 582, the Raise the Wage Act, which would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024.

"Low-wage workers in much of the country have suffered through stagnate wages for more than a decade. So the Teamsters applaud the House for taking action to help close the income inequality gap that has made it difficult for many hardworking Americans to support their families.

"This legislation will take steps to make today's economy fairer for those who toil daily to keep it going. No one who works hard and plays by the rules should live in poverty. Much is said about valuing work and respecting working. If Congress is serious about that, then the Senate will move quickly to enact this measure as well."

