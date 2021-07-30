Hoffa: New NLRB Members Approved By Senate Will Ensure Workers Are Heard

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa on the Senate's confirmation of David Prouty and Gwynne Wilcox this week to serve on the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which will give Democrats a majority at the agency.

"For too long, workers' efforts to join together and bargain for fair wages and working conditions have been stymied at the NLRB. But that changes with the additions of David Prouty and Gwynne Wilcox, whose decades-long careers prove they value the rights of working Americans to organize on the job if they choose.

"Prouty, the current general counsel of SEIU 32BJ in New York City, previously was general counsel of UNITE HERE and served as a senior lawyer for the Major League Baseball Players Association from 2008 through 2017. Meanwhile, Wilcox has experience in the private sector representing union-side clients, as well as working as a field attorney for the NLRB's New York City office.

"These are people who are familiar with the efforts of big business to limit unions in the workplace. They won't be fooled by the corporate double-speak that merely attempts to allow companies to continue to pad their profits at the expense of workers. The Teamsters laud their additions at the NLRB."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (703) 899-0869

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

