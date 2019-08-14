Hoffa: Proposed Hours Of Service Changes Would Put Road Safety At Risk

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa about a notice of proposed rulemaking unveiled by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) today addressing hours of service changes for truckers that would lead to reduced roadway safety for drivers and the traveling public at large.

"While we continue to review these proposed regulatory changes by the FMCSA, the Teamsters have serious concerns about what we have seen thus far when it comes to these hours of service reforms.

"In an effort to increase so-called 'flexibility' for trucking companies, the FMCSA is abandoning safety and allowing drivers to push themselves to the limit even further. Changes for short-haul truckers, for example, would extend their days from 12 to 14 hours on the job. That means a longer and more exhausting workday for tens of thousands of American workers. The Teamsters are also concerned about language changing the 30-minute rest break and the ability of drivers to press the pause button on their hours of service clock.

"Trucking is already one of the nation's most dangerous jobs. We shouldn't be sacrificing the health and safety of drivers just to pad the profits of their big business bosses."

