"The Teamsters are disappointed in the House's passage of this amendment which would halt the ability of states and localities to set any workplace rules for truck drivers in their jurisdictions. By prohibiting the enactment or enforcement of any law or regulation that imposes on interstate motor carriers any obligation beyond that covered in the so-called 'hours of service' regulations under federal law, they are hindering the rights of lawmakers at the state and local level to self-govern.

"There is no justification for approving language that strips truckers of minimum wage protections. This provision also overrules decades of court precedents confirming that truck drivers are entitled to basic workplace protections, paid sick days, and to be properly classified as employees.

"The fight on behalf of workers is not over. This union pledges to stand up for truckers and demand that they continue to have the ability to earn a fair wage with the rest break protections they deserve."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Ted Gotsch, (202) 624-6911

tgotsch@teamster.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoffa-teamsters-vow-to-fight-on-to-defeat-denham-amendment-after-vote-300638233.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

