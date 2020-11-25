Hohem Launches Black Friday Sale 2020 Featuring Smartphone Gimbal, Action Camera Gimbal, And Digitial Camera Gimbal
Sale up to 50% off, find the best gimbal deals at Hohem Official Store and Hohem Amazon Store
Nov 25, 2020, 08:27 ET
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, a global leading gimbal technology company, launches their Black Friday and Cyber Week deals that up to 50% off on their top-rated gimbal products, such as smartphone gimbal iSteady X, action camera gimbal iSteady Pro 3, three-in-one gimbal (digital camera, action camera, and smartphone) iSteady Multi, and more can be purchased at Hohem.com and Hohem Amazon Store.
In this special period and holiday season, gimbal can help almost everyone to record significant moments, and support content creators to make more interesting and high-quality Vlog, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram Stories. Besides, it also could be a good gift idea for all ages.
Here are some highlights of Hohem top-rated gimbals:
- iSteady X: Hohem's latest 3-axis smartphone gimbal, born with a lot of interesting features such as strong stabilization, face tracking, object tracking, gesture control, auto-rotation, time-lapse templates, and selfie filters. By using iSteady X, it can reduce the shaky footage during movement, and stabilize the video like a pro. Meanwhile, it further lower the learning barriers for filmmaking beginners, and benefits users in being creative and entertaining through the smart templates. Moreover, it is travel-friendly, weight only 259g, compatible with most smartphone in the market such as iPhone, Samsung, and Huawei.
- iSteady Pro 3: Hohem's latest 3-axis action camera gimbal, fabulous water splash proof and ergonomic design. It has 600° inception mode, and also can work as a power bank. Besides, it is compatible with GoPro Hero 8/7/6/5/4/3, DJI Osmo Action, Insta360 One R and other similar size action cameras.
- iSteady Multi: Three-in-one gimbal, wide compatibility with digital camera, action camera, and smartphone, and also the best choice for Sony camera users.
About Hohem
Hohem is a global leading gimbal technology company with strong ability on independently-developed technique, production and sales. As Hohem always believe 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.
Follow Hohem on Social Media:
Website: www.hohem.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal
Instagram: www.instagram.com/hohemtech
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/HohemTechOfficial
SOURCE Hohem