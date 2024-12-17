Hold On to What Matters This Holiday Season with MAGEASY

Designed for navigating the hustle and bustle of the holidays, MAGEASY offers practical solutions that reflect your personal style, keeping life simple and efficient, so you can enjoy what matters most. Whether you're juggling travel plans or searching for the perfect gift, MAGEASY's innovative lineup ensures you spend less time stressing and more time enjoying the season.

"At MAGEASY, we believe the holidays should be about connection and joy, not stress," said Tim Chiang, Director of MAGEASY. "Our products are designed with the intention to make everyday life easier, giving you back time to focus on what truly matters—spending time with loved ones and creating lasting memories."

Products that Redefine Everyday Convenience

Whether you're traveling or multitasking this holiday season, the Odyssey Ultra M case for iPhone 16 stands out as a superior all-in-one product with its built-in stand, fortified shock-proof corner protection, military-grade durability, and attached lanyard to stay hands-free. The bestselling Pouch M iPhone 16 case combines fashion with functionality offering a stylish leather design, detachable wallet and crossbody strap, to keep all your essentials close while on the go.

MAGEASY's signature phone straps are compatible with all mobile devices, combining style and utility with hands-free convenience – perfect for keeping your phone close to capture memories while navigating everything that comes with the holiday season such as shopping, decorating, cooking, and simply enjoying each other's company. The Strap + Strap Card 20mm is a fan-favorite that delivers everyday sophistication, while the Utility Strap with Fidlock + Strap Card has a magnetic Fidlock design that provides secure, effortless phone attachment for adventures big and small. MAGEASY is also introducing a brand new addition to the line: the 20mm Fidlock Strap. Designed as a gender-neutral accessory, this sleek strap comes in two innovative styles—a mono snap hook for agile outdoor adventurers and a dual snap hook for city trendsetters—and is available in three stylish colors, perfect for urban explorers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For easy access to all of your essential items, not just your phone, during holiday celebrations, the Phone Sacoche + Strap 8.3mm features a 2-fold design, providing quick phone access, tap-and-go card slot, and more space to keep all your personal items organized. As a bonus, MAGEASY's entire line is mix-and-match friendly, allowing users to customize straps and bags to suit their personal style and needs this holiday season - so you have a wide range of options, no matter the occasion.

ON SALE NOW

Focusing on building memories and fostering meaningful connections this holiday season just got easier. From now through December 29, enjoy 20% off when you buy any two items on MAGEASY.US, plus receive a free polishing cloth with purchases over $60. In addition, from now through December 31, you can Buy 2 Get 10% off any product on Amazon.

For more information visit MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

About MAGEASY

Founded in Chino, California in 2005, MAGEASY is a leading provider of accessories for Apple products built to make consumers' lives easier and more efficient. With a mission to simplify and improve daily lives in an increasingly tech-dominated world, MAGEASY offers advanced, functional solutions to enhance the user experience across product categories in the Apple portfolio including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and AirPods. MAGEASY is committed to delivering products that are high quality, innovative, stylish and convenient, fitting the unique lifestyles and experiences of each individual consumer. For more information, visit MAGEASY's website at MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

