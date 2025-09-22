HoldCo Networks Chile Launches Next-Generation Mobile Core Network Powered by XIUS

SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HoldCo Networks Chile today announced the launch of its new mobile core network platform, powered by cutting-edge solutions from XIUS, a leading Telecom Core Network infrastructure provider. This bold step positions HoldCo Networks as a frontrunner in delivering robust, secure, and future-ready connectivity services across Chile.

Designed to meet the growing demand for mobile data and seamless connectivity, the new mobile core network will enable HoldCo Networks to provide enhanced performance, reduced latency, and greater scalability. Businesses, Specialist communication providers, and end customers will now benefit from faster, more efficient services tailored to today's digital economy.

"This launch is a significant milestone for HoldCo Networks in Chile," said Claudio Díaz, CTO at HoldCo Networks. "By partnering with XIUS, we are ensuring our platform is not only resilient and scalable but also capable of supporting the next wave of digital transformation – from 5G services to IoT innovations."

The XIUS-powered mobile core offers advanced capabilities such as:

Cloud-native architecture for flexible deployments.

Enhanced security frameworks to protect user data and privacy.

Carrier-grade reliability with high availability and automated failover.

Support for 4G, VoLTE, and 5G services, ensuring a seamless evolution path for partners and customers.

"Our collaboration with HoldCo Networks is focused on delivering cutting-edge telecom innovation to the Chilean market," said GV Kumar, Founder & CEO at XIUS. "This mobile core platform leverages XIUS global expertise and proven technology to empower operators in Chile to grow, innovate, and meet the connectivity needs of a digital-first economy."

The solution provides HoldCo Networks with a strategic edge in supporting their subscribers and enterprise customers, fostering greater competition and innovation in Chile's mobile landscape.

About HoldCo Networks, Chile

HoldCo Networks Chile is a leading provider of next-generation telecom infrastructure and services. Committed to driving digital transformation, HoldCo Networks enables operators, enterprises, and consumers to access reliable, affordable, and high-quality connectivity across the country.

About XIUS

XIUS is a telecom core network infrastructure platform specialist serving mobile, broadband and fixed wireless communication service providers. 25 years of telco-grade network, over 200 deployments in 5 continents, with 35 being awarded till date. XIUS offers core network infrastructure for 3G / 4G / 5G mobile networks, IMS based VoIP telephony services.

Contact us - [email protected]

For more information, please visit - https://www.xius.com/

SOURCE XIUS